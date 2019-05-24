Perfect 10 for Cameron as she gears up for Basheel bout

Chantelle Cameron says she will be ‘flying’ into the biggest fight of her career next month.

The Northampton star secured yet another victory last weekend, seeing off Vaida Masiokaite.

Cameron, who had beaten Feriche Mashauri just a few weeks earlier, knocked out the Lithuanian lightweight in the second round of the bout at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

It means Cameron, who is now trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis and managed by MTK Global, has won all 10 of her professional bouts to date.

As well as training with Moore and Travis, she also gears up for big fights at Far Cotton ABC’s gym on Towcester Road, under the guidance of head coach John Daly and Driton Muhaxheri.

And Cameron continues her hard work behind the scenes as she looks forward to a June 28 lightweight title eliminator against Anisha Basheel.

“I’m really pleased,” said the 28-year-old.

“I was looking for more rounds and that’s why I wasn’t throwing my combinations as much, but I’m buzzing to have my fight next month too, especially with it being on such a big bill.

“I’ve got momentum now and on June 28 I’m going to be flying.

“Jamie was telling me things after the first round that I need to work on, and it’s better to find it out in this fight rather than in my fight next month.”

If Cameron can beat Basheel next month, she will become the the mandatory challenger to the winner of Katie Taylor’s June 1 undisputed lightweight championship clash with current WBC titlist Delfine Persoon in New York City.

That would be a huge opportunity for Cameron to show what she is made of at the highest level.

And she said: “This (the bout against Basheel) feels like it’s my first big fight and it’s a final eliminator.

“Winning this one will put me in perfect position to face the winner of Katie Taylor versus Delfine.

“I know I’ve got to pull this off because if I don’t, I’m out of the picture.

“It’s making me hungry and it’s spurring me on.

“I’ve got to get rid of Basheel to get where I want to be, which is right at the top.”