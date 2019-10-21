On the case... Jeremy Casey takes a look back at the sporting weekend

Another weekend, another series of rows regarding VAR in the Premier League.

Goals that should have been given being chalked off, goals that should have been chalked off being given, penalties not being awarded when they should have been, etc, etc.

Unfortunately, The Hundred is not just a bad dream

It has already become the norm, and it seems to me that what was the whole point of bringing in VAR has been lost.

It was supposed to stop all these post-match, post-weekend debates, the right decision was always supposed to be made - but if anything there is now more controversy, more debate, more argument than there has ever been.

And that is because VAR as it is being used in England is not fit for purpose.

Referees are not giving decisions on the pitch because they know there is the back-up of VAR, and it seems there are more and more instances of the big moments in matches being controlled by a bloke watching a telly in Stockley Park, rather than the men in black, yellow or pink standing a few yards away from the action.

Saints secured a brilliant opening day win at Saracens on Saturday

For me, video technology should only be used in cases of fact - has the ball gone over the line and blatant offside calls (not ones where somebody's toenail is offside - I would back some sort of 'umpires call' rule on that front).

But VAR in the Premier League is currently is subjective.

Instead of decisions being made according to the opinion of the match day referee and assistants, the onus is simply being switched to another man's opinion however many miles away.

And judging by some of the decisions being made by the people watching the monitors, they either haven't got a clue, or are incompetent.

It's great to see Ian Sampson back at the Cobblers

I would scrap it, but if the Premier League is going to insist on sticking with VAR, they have to use the system that was used at the World Cup, with the referee being asked to view any key incidents on the pitch-side monitor.

That at least means the referee is still in charge, and it remains being one man or woman's opinion that counts, as it always has done, and always should do.

As it stands, VAR for me is ruining football, ruining the game as a spectacle.

And that is mainly down to the fact goals can't be celebrated properly, as players and fans are petrified efforts are going to be chalked off on the whim of somebody sitting in a cabin in the VAR Hub in west London.

Andy Murray is a winner again

That can't be right.

Well, it seems there is now no going back as The Hundred draft happened on Sunday.

The squads were selected for the eight made-up teams, for the made-up tournament which was supposed to attract the world's greatest players.

Well, there are some star names in there - but there are an awful lot of the cream of the world's cricketing talent who are not involved.

To me, the squads don't look too much stronger than the bulk of county squads that play in the already massively successful Vitality T20 Blast.

The competition that the ECB should have invested in, rather than making up this extra new format that nobody asked for. and nobody wants.

A quick look on social media will tell you all you need to know what the cricketing public in this country think of The Hundred.

They don't want it, they don't care about it and they won't be watching it.

In this new competition, Northants are tied in with London Spirit, the team who selected the one County player to be picked up in the draft in Adam Rossington.

So do they really expect Northants supporters to travel to Lord's on the off chance that the excellent Rossington - who they can watch throughout the summer at the County Ground anyway - might be picked to play against Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave or the Trent Rockets?

Not a chance.

With Rossington being the sole Northants representative, it does at least mean the Steelbacks are in a strong position when it comes to the new 50-over competition that will be played while The Hundred is going on.

Every cloud and all that...

What a fantastic start to the Gallagher Premiership season for Saints.

Saracens have been a major thorn in the Saints' side in recent years, with the Allianz Park outfit regularly not just beating Northampton on a regular basis, but absolutely annihilating them.

There will have been plenty of observers fearing the worst for Chris Boyd's young side as they headed to Barnet on Saturday afternoon, but what a performance they put on to win 27-25.

James Grayson held his nerve brilliantly to land the match-winning penalty late on, and if ever there was 'a chip off the old block', he is it!

Yes, Sarries were missing a host of big names who are busy at the World Cup, but so were Saints, and it was a significant win for a set of players who seem to be growing in belief and stature under the stewardship of Boyd.

And they play a brand of attacking rugby that is very pleasing on the eye.

The New Zealander has slowly and surely turned the Franklin's Gardens club around since taking the helm last summer, while at the same time giving the club's exciting young talent the chance to shine.

In his first season he won the Premiership Rugby Cup, and secured a top-four finish to see the Saints return to the top table of European competition this season.

The win at Sarries is of course on the first game of the campaign, and nobody is going to get carried away, but the signs are very encouraging.

The club was in a real slump after Jim Mallinder's reign, things having been allowed to slide after the Premiership win in 2014, but in Boyd they may well have found the right man to get Saints back to where they feel they belong.

It's great to see Ian Sampson back at the Cobblers, with the club legend taking up the role as Academy manager last week.

Sammo is one the of the all-time club greats as a player, racking up 449 appearances as a rock-solid central defender, and he was pretty good as a manager as well.

He will, of course, always have that night at Anfield on his CV, but his record in charge at a time when the purse strings were tight at Sixfields stands up to scrutiny as well.

David Cardoza made some good and some bad calls when it came to hiring and firing managers in his time as Cobblers chairman, and his decision to sack Sampson was one of the strangest. And was then compounded with the disastrous decision to hire Gary Johnson in his place.

Sampson was shown the door after a 3-2 home defeat to Burton Albion on March 1, 2011 - and that was the Cobblers' first defeat in nine matches!

Yes, the previous seven had been draws, but it was very harsh on a man who had always given everything for the club - and he left having won more matches in charge than he had lost, a rare thing among Town bosses.

So I for one am glad that he is back in the fold, and the fact he is can only be a good thing for all of the youngsters that will go through the Academy in the next few years.

What a brilliant achievement by Andy Murray to win the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday, seeing off Stan Wawrinka.

The Scot came from a set and break down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and claim his for more than two years, and his first since he underwent surgery on his troublesome hip in January.

It seemed as though the Scot's career was over as he was knocked out of the Australian Open in January, with a tribute video from his fellow players being played on court following his defeat.

But Murray wasn't done.

He took one last gamble with the operation on his hip, and after a long road back, he is now a winner again which is great for him, and great for the sport.

Murray gets plenty of (undeserved) stick from sports fans in this country, but surely even his most vehement detractors have to applaud this comeback.

So, can the 32-year-old get back to the very top again? I for one wouldn't put it past him.