Northants skipper Wakely: We must grab a draw against Glamorgan

Captain Alex Wakely has issued a rallying call as Northants look to salvage a draw from their clash with Glamorgan on the final day.

A rain-affected third day has given the County a chance to secure a share of the spoils, with Ben Curran and Ricardo Vasconcelos now unbeaten overnight.

Curran hit 48 not out and Vasconcelos is 18 not out, with Northants on 68 without loss, 270 runs behind.

Glamorgan extended their lead during the morning session of the third day thanks to a flurry of runs from final pair Michael Hogan (54) and Timm van der Gugten (30no).

The Welsh side were eventually all out for 547 in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two encounter at the County Ground.

And Wakely, who saw his side bowled out for just 209 in the first innings, said: "We started the day right up against it and nothing's changed.

"We've got off to a good start with the bat and both guys looked good but it’s a tough challenge tomorrow.

“We’ve been very poor in the field, one of the worst performances I’ve known, and that’s half the reason we’re in this position.

“We need to make sure we’re on it tomorrow, and the stage we are in the season we need to get a draw here.”

Hogan hit an impressive 54 from just 47 deliveries as Glamorgan piled the pressure on Northants.

And the Glamorgan bowler said: “We had licence this morning and Timm and I went out and had a bit of fun.

"They didn’t bowl particularly smart at us and I managed to get a few out of the middle.

“Even with the rain, we’re still in a good position to bowl them out and we won’t need to bat again.

“There’s still a bit of nibble out there so hopefully we can get stuck in."