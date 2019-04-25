Northants sign South Africa all-rounder for T20 Blast

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius will join Northants for this season’s Vitality T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old is set to be a key player in the Steelbacks squad for the tournament, which gets underway in mid-July.

He will join forces with another potential match-winner and fellow newcomer, Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pretorius may also be available for selection for the Specsavers County Championship match against Worcestershire in August.

Pretorius has been a regular in Proteas colours since making his international debut back in 2016.

He has 19 ODI and four international T20 appearances to his name, taking part in the short-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

He was recently named in their squad for the forthcoming World Cup tournament in England.

Pretorius is currently representing the Highveld Lions in South Africa’s domestic T20 tournament, the Ram Slam Challenge.

“I am really stoked to be joining Northamptonshire for the T20 Blast and for some red ball cricket,” he said.

“I have always wanted to play county cricket – personally it’s a dream come true and I can’t wait for the opportunity.

"I will be doing everything I can to help the Steelbacks lift the cup and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of the team.

“I’m excited to meet the rest of the side and to take on some of the best cricketers in the world.”

In his T20 career to date, Pretorius has scored 1,378 runs with a strike rate of 140.46 – including 77 not out off just 42 balls against the Sri Lankan attack at Johannesburg back in March – and has taken 72 wickets with an 8.18 economy rate.

“It’s great to have Dwaine joining us for the T20 campaign,” said Northants head coach David Ripley.

“He is very hungry for his opportunity and gives is another hard-hitting all-rounder in our line up, which in this format is always great to have.”

Pretorius will join Northants subject to a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) being granted by Cricket South Africa.