Northants recruit experienced Hampshire all-rounder

Northants have signed Gareth Berg on loan for the remainder of the season - and the experienced Hampshire all-rounder will then start a two-year deal at the County Ground on October 1.

South Africa-born Berg has been a regular on the county scene since 2007 when he made his debut for Middlesex.

In 2011 his outstanding season helped his side secure promotion, the right-hander averaging 41.87 with the bat and 19.96 with the ball that year.

Berg then moved to Hampshire where he was named both supporters' and players' player of the year in his first season.

Berg offers strength with both bat and ball across all three formats, with 128 first class, 98 List A and 89 T20 matches under his belt.

And it’s this experience that Northants head coach David Ripley is looking forward to seeing from the 38-year-old.

“Gareth brings all-round appeal really, he’s obviously not the most youthful anymore but he’s still incredibly fit and he’s got great pride in his work," Ripley said.

"He’s been a real contributor this year for Hampshire, he played all their 50-over games and helped take them to Lord's and he’s been around the Championship side too.

"He’s a good egg and we’re really delighted to have him.”

Berg is closing in on 5,000 runs in first class cricket, with 4,939 at an average just shy of 29, having also claimed 265 wickets at 31.78.

With nearly 1,500 runs in List A cricket and 1,000 in T20, the right-hander has the potential to perform for Northants across the board.

“It’s great to have Gareth join us,” said red-ball captain Adam Rossington.

“He’s a very good cricketer with bat and ball and it’s not very often an all-rounder of Gareth’s quality becomes available, so it was a no-brainer to bring him in.

"Gareth brings with him a lot of experience, I played with him at Middlesex and he’s just a very good person to have in and around the changing room.”