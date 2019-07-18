Northants, Cobblers and Saints team up for T20 clash and charity fund-raising day

Northants, Cobblers and Saints players are joining forces this Sunday (July 21) for a special fund-raising afternoon at the Old Northamptonians sports ground, with the centre piece a T20 cricket match.

The town's three major professional sports clubs are coming together in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice at the ONs' Billing Road home.

In what is a joint effort by the three clubs, the day centres around a friendly T20 featuring players from the Steelbacks, Saints and the Cobblers, which is due to start at 2.30pm.

The bulk of the Northants squad will be involved as well as plenty of Saints players, while the Cobblers pencilled in to don the pads and gloves include David Cornell, Matty Warburton, Vadaine Oliver, Harry Smith, Jay Williams, Morgan Roberts, Jack Newell and Ryan Hughes.

County all-rounder Rob Keogh has been a driving force behind the event, with the charity close to Northamptonshire CCC hearts.

“Myself, Harry Mallinder from the Saints and Ricky Ricketts, who was chairman of Steven Crook’s testimonial, got our heads together to come up with the idea.” said Keogh.

“All the proceeds from the day are going straight to Cynthia Spencer Hospice who are looking after the one and only Tony Kingston, who many Northamptonshire cricket fans will know.”

Kingston, or Kingo as he’s affectionately known, has been involved with the club for 30 years and has recently been in the care of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

“He always greets you with a smile at breakfast, he’s always on the bus when you get on the bus, he’s just a really calming man to have around,” said Northants bowler Nathan Buck.

“He’s a big part of the club, a big part of the team, all the boys love him. He has been missed this year, he used to always just get around the lads, he’s just a great bloke."

Keogh added: "Kingo was a big reason we chose Cynthia Spencer, he’s been brilliant for the club for so many years now.

"He was there when I was growing up playing, the lads love him and they’ve looked after him very well. They’re a great, local charity and one we’re all really proud to be supporting.”

As well as the T20 match, the day will also feature the chance to beat the Cobblers’ goalkeeper, a passing test with players from the Saints, a bowling speed gun, mascot race and more.

Admission to the event is £5 on the gate, and the fun starts at 1pm.