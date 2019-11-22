Northampton swimmer Summers-Newton makes final three shortlist for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Northampton swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has been included in the final three shortlist for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2019.

Earlier this week, the 17-year-old Northampton Swimming Club member was announced as one of 10 nominees for the prestigious award, having won three medals at the World Para-swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre in September.

The teenager set a new world record in the Women’s SM6 200m individual medley, touching home in 2:57.24 to shave 0.75 seconds off her existing world record she set in Glasgow earlier in the year.

A panel of judges have now whittled that lost of 10 down to three, and Summers-Newton has made it along with skateboarder Sky Brown and boxer Caroline Dubois.

"She's an inclusion on the list for so many reasons." said BBC presenter Vicki Hope, who was part of the panel of experts.

"But above all for me, is to say thank you to her for what she is doing for her sport."

Another judge, racing driver Billy Monger, said: "I don't think para athletes normally get the recognition they deserve. What Maisie has achieved is incredible."

It is the second year in a row that Summers-Newton, also won a silver in the 100m breaststroke and a bronze in the 100m freestyle at the World Para-swimming Championships, has been shortlisted for the BBC award.

The winner of the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year will be revealed at the Radio 1 Teen Awards at the BBC Television Centre in London this Sunday (November 24).

The final three, as well the other seven nominees, will also be invited to attend the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony which will be held in Aberdeen on Sunday, December 15.