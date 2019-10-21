Northampton's Kieron Conway shows his class as he sees off Stempkowski in Newcastle

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway once again impressed as he saw off Konrad Stempkowski on points in Newcastle on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old claimed a 13th professional career win, as he claimed an 80-71 victory against his opponent from Reading.

Now part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable, Conway was in control throughout the super welterweight fight, knocking Stempkowski down once at the Newcastle Arena.

After the fight, Conway, who is nicknamed Too Class, tweeted: "Thanks to everyone for the support good win last night looking forward to what’s next."

The former Kings Heath amateur, who drew his British title fight with Ted Cheeseman in June, now has a professional record of 13 wins, one draw and one defeat.