Northampton boxer Conway handed huge British title chance

Kieron Conway could become Northampton's first British boxing champion after he was handed a huge fight against champion Ted Cheeseman on the Matchroom show at York Hall on June 21.

Conway (12-1, 3 KOs) was most recently seen reaching the semi-finals of the Ultimate Boxxer, where he suffered the first defeat of his career, to eventual winner Derrick Osaze.

But now the Northampton star gets his chance live on Sky Sports as he takes on Bermondsey’s Cheeseman (15-1, 9 KOs), who won the British super-welterweight title by outpointing Asinia Byfield last October.

Conway told matchroomboxing.com: “The British title is the pinnacle of domestic boxing and every British fighter dreams of these opportunities.

"I’m a beast at super-welterweight and it’s important for me to keep my momentum going

“I’m really excited that it’s live on Sky Sports. It’s a huge platform and hopefully a lot of people will be watching us go at it.

"Being a British champion has always been a big dream of mine as it would be great for me but also history for my town of Northampton.”

But Cheeseman is confident he can see off Conway.

“I sparred Conway once a couple of years ago," Cheeseman said. "He isn’t bad, he’s a good fighter and he’s busy, but he’s very inexperienced.

"I think he’s only lost one out of 13 but the maximum he’s done is an eight rounder.

“Everyone knows that I can do 12 rounds at a very high pace.

"Even though I got beat and I never looked my best in my last fight, I still stuck it out for the full 12 rounds at a high pace – from the first bell to the last.”