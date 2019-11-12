Northampton boxer Cameron prepared to travel to the USA to take on world champion McCaskill

Chantelle Cameron could be heading to the United States next year to fight for world honours after winning the biggest fight of her career.

Cameron dominated two-weight world champion Anahi Ester Sanchez over 10 rounds at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The 28-year-old from Northampton had Sanchez on the floor with a ninth-round body shot on the way to a unanimous points win in their eliminator for the WBC super-lightweight championship.

Two of the three judges gave Cameron every round and the result means that next for the former Far Cotton ABC fighter should be a shot at WBC champion Jessica McCaskill.

McCaskill is based in Chicago.

And Cameron said: “She is the champion, so she calls the shots and I’m happy to go to America to fight her.

“I would love to go there and fight for the world title – and hopefully it can happen early in 2020.”

Cameron’s win over Sanchez was shown in America on ESPN – and viewers will have surely enjoyed watching her in action.

Cameron never really let Sanchez into the fight.

The Argentine did land with her right hand in the opening rounds – too many times for trainer Jamie Moore’s liking – but every time she connected with her best punches, Cameron walked through them and answered with four or five of her own, forcing her onto the back foot.

Cameron became so frustrated with Sanchez’s unwillingness to engage that at one point during the sixth she stood in the middle of the ring, dropped her gloves and waved her opponent forward.

Sanchez started the seventh with a two-fisted attack, but again, Cameron was unmoved. She punched with the Argentine and forced her to give ground.

Cameron had Sanchez on her knees in the ninth, putting her there with a hard left hook to the body for a count of ‘eight,’ and shook her up again in the last with possibly her best punch of the fight.

Cameron crashed a right hand off her jaw, but Sanchez stayed upright and made it through to the final bell.

Cameron said: “I needed that. My last fight was too easy and this time I knew I was in for a real fight.

“She caught me with punches and that switched me on.

“I thought I was going to stop her with that body shot and I have so much respect for her for taking it and coming back.

“I made some stupid mistakes and I’m going to put them right.

“I was taking shots to land shots. Jamie was telling me to switch on and box, but I wanted to fight her.

“There was no way I was going to let her push me back. I wanted to show I was stronger than her.

“I know there’s stuff I need to work on and that makes me hungry.”