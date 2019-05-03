Northampton boxer Cameron has Katie Taylor in her sights as she is handed Basheel eliminator

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron is one win away from a potential showdown with multiple world champion Katie Taylor.

It has been confirmed that Cameron will take on Anisha Basheel at York Hall in London on June 28, with the winner taking on the victor of the title showdown between Ireland's Taylor and Belgium's Delfine Persoon.

Katie Taylor

Taylor owns the WBA, IBF and WBO world female lightweight titles, with the WBC currently wrapped around the waist of Persoon.

Cameron earned the chance at Basheel following last weekend's impressive York Hall stoppage win over Tanzania’s Feriche Mashauri.

With the 27-year-old's career rapidly gaining momentum since signing with MTK Global, IBO title winner Cameron is thrilled to be heading into such a crucial fight as chief support to Ohara Davies’ clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez.

Cameron, who is now trained by Jamie Moore, said: “This feels like it’s my first big fight and it’s a final eliminator. Winning this one will put me in perfect position to face the winner of Katie Taylor versus Delfine.

Anisha Basheel

“I know I’ve got to pull this off because if I don’t, I’m out of the picture. It’s making me hungry and it’s spurring me on. I’ve got to get rid of Basheel to get where I want to be, which is right at the top.

“I love boxing at York Hall – it’s an amazing venue. It’s only an hour and a half from Northampton so my local fans can come and watch me. It’s the home of British boxing and I love that arena."

The Basheel fight will be screened live on ESPN+, and the Northampton boxer admitted: “I’m also really looking forward to boxing on ESPN+ because it’s huge exposure.

"It’ll be exciting for the TV fans because there’ll be lots of heavy shots thrown. It’s great to be able to showcase myself on such a big channel.”

Cameron has already blasted her way to the IBO world lightweight title and WBC silver belt in her nine-fight professional career, and she was delighted with her performance against Mashuari.

She delivered a huge performance and she could have stopped her opponent in the very first round after producing some relentless hitting.

Mashauri somehow managed to get through the first, but Cameron, who is now managed by MTK Global, got Mashauri out of there in the second, with the referee calling a halt to proceedings after one minute and 39 seconds of the round.

And Cameron said: “It was amazing to be back in action last Friday. I feel reborn in the boxing ring.

“With my new team and the big change, I feel great and think the best is now to come. My new coaches are amazing - not just as coaches but as people.

“They really look after their boxers and have given me lots of help and advice and even a kick up the backside when it’s been needed."

Cameron has now won all nine of her professional bouts, showing she can mix it with the best.

“I can go a lot further in the pro arena,” Cameron said. “This is just the beginning for me and I want to grab as many world titles as possible.”