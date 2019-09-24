No play on day two as Northants are made to wait for promotion

No play was possible on day two of the Specsavers County Championship match between division two promotion rivals Northants and Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Umpires Mike Burns and David Millns staged three inspections before deciding the outfield was unfit, finally abandoning play for the day at 3.35pm.

Gloucestershire will hope to resume their first innings on 80 for six in the morning, with Ben Charlesworth and Graeme van Buuren unbeaten on 35 and five respectively.

Northants require a further two points to guarantee promotion to division one.