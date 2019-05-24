No complaints from Lane as he comes up short in British title bid

Ash Lane had no complaints after falling short in his bid to bring the Lonsdale belt back to Northampton.

He looked to add Brad Foster’s British super-bantamweight title to his Commonwealth belt in Stevenage but was eventually stopped in the 12th and last round.

The 28-year-old suffered a shock first-round knockdown, but, showing the heart he’s shown every since he was a teenage amateur with Far Cotton ABC, he clawed his way back into the fight.

His work rate won him a few of the middle rounds, but going into the last, Lane was behind on all three judges’ scorecards.

He went for broke in his bid to become Northampton’s first British champion, but ran into trouble.

He was dropped by a right hand and though he picked himself up and carried on fighting, Foster jumped all over him and forced the stoppage.

Lane said on social media that Foster has ‘skill, speed and power’.

And he added: “The best man won and he will do great things.

“What a pleasure to share the ring with such a great talent.”