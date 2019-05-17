NCL CRICKET: Wolstenholme stars with bat and ball as Saints stun ONs

Mark Wolstenholme was the all-round star as Saints stunned town rivals Old Northamptonians last weekend, securing a surprise 55-run victory.

Put into bat, Saints made 227 for eight at Birchfield Road East, with Matt Taylor scoring 64, Joe Collins 43 and Wolstenholme 42 not out.

The best of the ONs bowlers were skipper Rob White, who claimed three for 33, and William Heathfield who took three for 79.

ONs looked to be cruising as they eased to 49 without loss, and then 109 for three, but Mayur Odedra then ripped out the middle order as he claimed three for 47, before Wolstenholme cleaned out the tail.

ONs lost their last three wickets for no runs, with Wolstenholme finishing with four for 17 from 11 overs, while there was also a valuable contribution for Mohammad Rizvi (2-45).

Opener White top scored for ONs with a quickfire 46, while Toby Mitchell and Daniel Hill both made 33.

The result saw ONs drop from top of the table to fifth, while Saints leapfrogged the Billing Road side to move up to third.

Brixworth are fourth after they claimed their first win of the season, seeing off Geddington by two runs in a thriller.

William Thomas hit 35 and former Northants man Steven Crook 32 as Brixworth posted 170 all out, with George Parker taking five for 45 for the visitors

Geddington were quickly reduced to 22 for three in reply, but at at 104 for four they look favourites to seal the win.

A clatter of wickets reduced them to 158 for nine, setting up a nail-biting finish.

Geddington edged to 168 for nine before Crook landed the crucial blow, pinning Al Mahmud Hasan lbw to seal a dramatic win for Brixworth.

Crook finished with three for 72, while fellow opener and former County man Luke Evans took three for 32 and Jash Udeshi two for nine.

Horton House are still searching for thei first victory of the summer aftere they were beaten by six wickets by Peterborough.

Alex Mills hit 56 and Ben Coddington 48 as Horton made a modest 203 for six in their 50 overs.

That total was never likely to trouble Posh, and that proved to be the case as they eased to 204 for four with more than nine overs to spare.

For Horton, the most successful bowler was William Knibbs who claimed three for 47.

Elsewhere, Desborough beat Wollaston, Finedon Dolben beat Oundle Town and Brigstock saw off Rushden & Higham Town to go top of the table.

Details of all these matches, as well as every other game played across the 14 divisions of the NCL, are listed below, as well as this weekend’s fixtures.

Results

Saturday, May 11

Premier Division

Desborough Town 180 all out (Simon Renshaw 28, Wayne Steed 44, Christopher Perry 5-52) beat Wollaston 145 all out (Jack Bulat 5-38) by 35 runs

Horton House 203-6 (Ewan Cox 29, Alex Mills 56, Ben Coddington 48, Harry Dube 27) lost to Peterborough Town 204-4 (Rob Sayer 94no, Danyaal Malik 36no, William Knibbs 3-47) by 6 wkts

Northampton Saints 227-8 (Matt Taylor 64, Joe Collins 43, Mark Wolstenholme 42no, William Heathfield 3-79, Rob White 3-33) beat Old Northamptonians 172 all out (Rob White 46, Toby Mitchell 33, Daniel Hill 33no, Mark Wolstenholme 4-17, Mayur Odedra 3-47) by 55 runs

Oundle Town 173 all out (Tom Norman 48, Peter Wilson 39, Ed Hodgson 3-37, Vicram Sohal 5-51) lost to Finedon Dolben 175-9 (Jonathan Dunne 68no, Liam Fresen 4-48) by 1 wkt

Brixworth 170 all out (Steven Crook 32, William Thomas 35, George Parker 5-45) beat Geddington 168 all out (Jack Parker 41, Adil Arif 41, Luke Evans 3-32, Steven Crook 3-72) by 2 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 124 all out (Tashwin Lukas 5-24, George Groenland 3-62) lost to Brigstock 128-3 (Asmir Munir Butt 70no, George Groenland 31no) by 7 wkts

Division One

Wellingborough Town 100 all out (Shivam Popat 5-24) beat Kettering Town 95 all out (Sam Owen 4-28, Thomas Howes 3-30) by 5 runs

Weekley & Warkton 160-8 (Sam Palmer 45, James Crichton 27, Reg Griggs 34no) beat Stony Stratford 102 all out (Graham Simpson 31, Rowan Carstensen 31, David Walklate 5-20) by 58 runs

Loddington & Mawsley 192 all out (Luke Hanley 39, Josh Plowright 41, Premal Patel 5-53) beat Overstone Park 102 all out (Guy Sunter 27, Ben Roberts 4-26) by 90 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 157-7 (Richard Hudson 31) beat East Haddon 122 all out by 35 runs

Earls Barton 165-9 (Kieran Starmer 39, James McDermott 33, Ben Swingler 3-56, James Gaul 3-32) winning draw versus Kislingbury Temperance 158-9 (Jamie Forrest 53, Daniel Bendon 43, Matt Nel 3-42)

Irthlingborough Town 159 all out (Ben Parsons 29, Tharaka Waduge 4-20, Terry Butt 3-21) beat Burton Latimer 140 all out (Aiden Cunningham 31, Nick Shelford 36, Kieran Fowler 6-39) by 19 runs

Division Two

Wellingborough OGs versus Weldon was abandoned

Finedon Dolben IIs 103 all out (Ryan Gavin 3-25, Amir Hussain 3-13) beat Thrapston 50 all out (Thomas Minney 5-20, Chris Todd 4-19) by 53 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands 187 all out (Ashley Starmer 99, Tom Goodman 31, Mohammad Shoaib Yaqub 3-62, Thomas Freeman 4-17) beat Northampton Saints IIs 131 all out (Elliott Patterson 34, Omarie Allen 43, Matt Rowe 3-44, Ashley Starmer 3-21) by 56 runs

Rothwell Town 68 all out (Keiron Jones 3-15, Farhan Adil 3-24) beat Peterborough Town IIs 63 all out (Balaji Ganesan 36no, Mark Albright 3-24, Marc Jackson 5-23) by 5 runs

Long Buckby 133 all out (Sam Bevin 29, Warren Courtney 48, Kieran Lane 5-25, Grge Pearce 3-40) beat Great Houghton 82 all out (Ben Mousley 35, Gary Reeve 5-6) by 51 runs

Old 78 all out (Damian Reid 3-20, Aaron Langley 5-7) lost to Isham 80-3 (Simon Court 55no) by 7 wkts

Division Three

Wollaston IIs 206-5 (Steve Musgrave 100no) beat Rushden and Higham Ferrers Town IIs 103 all out (Kristian Antonaccio 29, Callum Robertson 3-36, Steve Musgrave 3-3) by 103 runs

Podington 198 all out (Ian Hart 43, Louis Toseland 47, Liam Souster 31, Will Cooper-Harris 3-33) lost to Heyford 199-5 (Thomas Sheppard 39, Calum Renshaw 35, James Edwards 38no, Martyn Cory 30) by 5 wkts

Oundle Town IIs 133 all out (Justin Jeffrey 27, Guy Bolsover 37, Amit Patel 3-20) lost to Wellingborough Indians 135-4 (Bhavin Patel 58, Hari Parekh 37no) by 6 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIIs 159 all out (Tom Hogan 31, Rory Seymour 57no, Richard Foster 4-50) beat Brixworth IIs 68 all out (Anup Patel 4-7) by 91 runs

Horton House IIs 194-9 (Philip Monkman 87 no, Rizwan Alam 37, Graham Harris 34, Andrew Lyne 3-25) beat Stony Stratford IIs 87 all out (Ben Jordan 5-34) by 107 runs

Geddington 232-5 (Lee Sutherland 43, Cameron Braans 87no, Sam Smith 47no) beat Irchester 156 all out (Jamie Souster 29, Harry Green 41, Thomas Duxson 31, Cameron Braans 5-25) by 76 runs

Division Four

West Haddon & Guilsborough 97 all out (Rahul Popat-Junior 3-17) lost to Overstone Park IIs 98-2 (Sunil Bhatt 34, Hitesh Patel 35no) by 8 wkts

Harlestone 108 all out (Matthew Sleight 27, Alexander Chandler 5-36) lost to S & L Corby 109-7 (Martin Pearce 43) by 3 wkts

Great Oakley 143 all out (Aaron Bell 53, Sammy Linford 4-36, Ollie Bates 3-22) beat Raunds Town 84 all out (James York 41no, David Peel 3-12, Scott Marshall 3-4) by 59 runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 59 all out (Adam Massey 3-19, Dan Herbert 3-14, Ben Harris 3-9) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 62-3 by 7 wkts

Bowden 148 all out (Joshua Butt 39, Sam Freer 34, Qaseem Dawlatzi 3-20, William Farrar 3-30) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 149-6 by 4 wkts

Kempston Hammers 167 all out (Richard Foot 46, Matthew Plowman 45, Daniel O’Dell 4-25) beat Bold Dragoon 110 all out (Martin Wall 41, Daniel O’Dell 35no, Ashley Field 3-49, Matthew Plowman 3-49, Richard Darwin 4-22) by 57 runs

Division Five

Weekley & Warkton IIs 105 all out (Connor Andrews 4-26) lost to Bedford 106-6 (Jonathan Dove 29, Luke Peasnall 3-32) by 4 wkts

Spencer Bruerne 171 all out (Alex Holmes 29, James Crighton 31, Bhavin Davda 3-35, Alex Berry 3-15) beat Burton Latimer IIs 137 all out (Mark Tranter 4-46) by 34 runs

Kettering Town IIs 180 all out (Graham Smart 31, Mark Watkins 63no, Liam Kendall 3-40) lost to Rushton 181-7 (Cameron Thompson 80, Aaron Lingley 30no) by 3 wkts

Yelvertoft 70 all out (Ryane Maringa 3-14, Mark Parker 5-18) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 71-8 (Callum Bentley 6-22) by 2 wkts

Cogenhoe 150 all out (Henry Swallow 64, Faisal Hanif 3-31, Licail Jylien 4-29) beat Carrib United 92 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 3-15) by 58 runs

Division Six

Thrapston IIs 134 all out lost to Willoughby 133-7 (Hassan Nawaz 32, Ashley Rayner 34, Darren Hall 5-11) by 3 wkts

Obelisk 181-5 (Gary Bliss 47, Matt Virgin 48, Michael Charnley 37) beat S & L Corby IIs 98 all out (Mike McGeown 30, Billy Foreman 4-21, Matt Virgin 3-5) by 83 runs

Podington IIs 130 all out lost to Loddington & Mawsley IIs 134-5 (Ryan Hawthorn 44, Steve Denton 49no, John Hart 3-34) by 5 wkts

Rothwell Town IIs 170 all out (Eddie Mils 111, Jon Clough 3-31) lost to East Haddon IIs 171-8 (David Browne 69, Cory Ludwig 3-37) by 2 wkts

Bugbrooke 239-4 (Chris Goodson 113no, Anthony Webb 41, Reece Barnes 55) beat Isham IIs 71 all out (Oliver Rolf 38, Ben Packman 5-14, Keenan Harding 3-16) by 168 runs

Division Seven

Wellingborough Indians IIs versus Desborough Town IIs was abandoned

Overstone Park IIIs 147 all out (Andrew Thacker 28, Tom Harrison 35, Justin Murphy 27no, Chris Locke 3-23) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 148-5 (David White 46no, James Pettitt 27) by 5 wkts

Sun Hardingstone 146 all out (Ben Miller 28, Greg Reis 4-26) beat Mears Ashby 113 all out (Brended Marais 34, Ben Mellor 3-25, Kevin Richardson 3-16, Alex Piper 3-40) by 33 runs

Gretton versus Earls Barton IIs was cancelled

Bugbrooke IIs 126 all out (Josh Sidebottom 29, Stephen Bellamy 3-23, Ryan Wilson 3-33, Collette Wale 3-15) beat Bowden

IIs 110 all out (George Briddon 6-20) by 16 runs

Division Eight

Weldon IIs 121 all out (William Hay 50no, Peter Incley 3-9, David Holmes 3-20) beat Long Buckby IIs 87-7 by DLS due to rain by 8 runs

Old IIs 110 all out (James Hope 30, Paul Smith 4-27) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 111-6 (Marcus Broome 33, Neil Blackwell 27, Andy Hayward 3-21) by

4 wkts

Irchester IIs 86 all out (Martin Gilbey 3-12, Nathan Joshi 3-12) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 89-7 (Daniel Maskell 3-14, Ankit Patel 3-20) by 3 wkts

Horton House IIIs versus Raunds Town IIs was cancelled

Heyford IIs 161-7 beat Barton Seagrave 94-9 by 67 runs

Division Nine

Wollaston IIIs 34 all out (Jonathan Croker 4-10, Jamie Mills 3-9) lost to Brigstock IIs 35-0 by 10 wkts

Little Harrowden 91 all out (Matthew Roberts 38, Conor Barton 4-31, Vishal Sharma 4-16) beat Kettering Town IIIs 44 all out (Thomas Ray 3-5, Salman Khan 5-20) by 47 runs

Oundle Town IIIs conceded to Kislingbury Temperance IIs

Great Houghton 125-9 (Colin Wayman 61no, Joshua Knight 3-20, Mark Pearson 3-29) beat Geddington 85 all out (Harry Spence 27, Mike Sawle 3-35, Colin Wayman 3-4) by 40 runs

Brixworth IIIs 207-5 (Robert Dow 124 retired no, Mohammed Mukhtar 27no) beat St Michael’s 122 all out (Ian Geddes 46no, Tim Brown 4-22, Iain Bhagwadin 3-40) by 85 runs

Division 10

Wellingborough Town IIIs 130 all out (Hassan Shah 35, Ryan Carter 30, Adam Boss 4-25, Michael Gardner 4-38) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 120 all out (Niall Ferry 34, Mark Wittering 28, Jack Pinnock 3-20, Clive Farrar 3-26) by 10 runs

Abington Phoenix 131 all out (Jose Samuel 45no, Sooraj Premsagar 3-26, Tim Pool 4-31) beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 87 all out (Paul Larkin 27, Ajil Unnikrishnan 4-20, John John 3-13) by 44 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 129-9 (Michael Brown 87, Daniel Morse 4-13) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 131-2 (Chris Stock 53no, Joel Beeney 43no) by 7 wkts

Harlestone IIs 202-3 (Keith Halford 85no, Russell Hyland 56) beat Cogenhoe IIs

107 all out (Marc Gilham 32, David Edwards 4-23, Russell Hyland 3-12) by 7 wkts

Division 11

Thrapston IIIs 58 all out (Robert Kennedy 3-3, Harry Wright 3-25, Ben Allen 3-12) lost to Obelisk IIs 59-4 (Faisal Ahmed 4-22) by 6 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 64 all out (Danny Carter 28, Russell Eady 3-24) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 68-3 by 7 wkts

Old Northamptonians Vs 80 all out (John Parker 3-13, Lewis Hunt 3-13) beat Old IIIs 78 all out (Haydn Taylor 3-16, Chris Pedel 4-8) by 2 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 16 all out (Ollie Holmes 6-7) lost to Grange Park 22-2 by 8 wkts

Spencer Bruerne IIs 202-7 (James Nealon 112) lost to Barby IIIs 147-5 (Revised Target) (Joel Jacob 41no, Simon Blundell 77) by 5 wkts

Division 12

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 56 all out (Calvin Green 4-14, Stuart Gray 3-7) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 60-6 (Nate Button 3-29) by 4 wkts

S & L Corby IIIs 98 all out (Alan Raine 44, Tony Malone 4-15) beat Bugbrooke IIIs 77 all out (Alan Raine 3-18, Jamie Miller 5-11) by 21 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 178-7 (Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 77, Marcus Bates 47) beat Kettering Town IVs 159 all out (Jeremy Lines 57, Jack Walton 5-26) by 19 runs

Geddington IVs 90-6 (Paul Rowden 53no) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 72 all out (Alex Rowden 5-16) by 18 runs

Division 13

Thrapston IVs 171 all out (Stuart Durman 91no) lost to Great Oakley IIIs 175-9 (Ian Jackson 39, Dave Pegg 49no, Jacob Fell 3-42, Les Thurbon 3-24) by

1 wkt

Carrib United IIs 151 all out (James Goodwin 3-24) beat Willoughby IIs 103 all out by 48 runs

Barton Seagrave beat Weldon IIIs

Fixtures

Saturday, May 18

Premier Division: Desborough v Brixworth, Geddington v Northampton Saints, Horton House v Finedon Dolben, Old Northamptonians v Peterborough, Oundle v Brigstock, Rushden v Wollaston.

Division One: East Haddon v Overstone Park, Irthlingborough Town v Wellingborough Town, Kettering v Stony Stratford, Kislingbury v Burton Latimer, Loddington v Earls Barton, Weekley & Warkton v Old Northamptonians IIs.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Rothwell, Great Houghton v Thrapston, Northampton Saints IIs v Isham, Old v Old Grammarians, Peterborough IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands, Weldon v Long Buckby.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Geddington IIs, Heyford v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Irchester v Rushden & Higham IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Podington, Wellingborough Indians v Horton House IIs, Wollaston IIs v Oundle IIs.

Division Four: Great Oakley v Bowden, Harlestone v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Kempston v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Overstone Park IIs v S&L Corby, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Raunds, Wellingborough Town IIs v Bold Dragoon.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Kettering IIs, Burton Latimer IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Caribbean United v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Rushton v Spencer Bruerne, Stony Stratford IIIs v Cogenhoe, Yelvertoft v Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs.

Division Six: Isham IIs v Loddington IIs, Podington IIs v East Haddon IIs, Rothwell IIs v Willoughby, S&L Corby IIs v Bugbrooke, Thrapston IIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe.

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Mears Ashby, Earls Barton IIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Hardingstone v Old Northamptonians IVs, Overstone Park IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Weldon IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Irchester IIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Old IIs, Raunds IIs v Heyford IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Horton House IIIs.

Division Nine: Brigstock IIs v Little Harrowden, Kettering IIIs v Brixworth IIIs, St Michaels (N) v Oundle IIIs.

Division 10: Abington Phoenix v Hardingstone IIs, Bold Dragoon IIs v Stony Stratford IVs, Burton Latimer IIIs v Overstone Park IVs, Cogenhoe IIs v Harlestone IIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Wellingborough Town IIIs.

Division 11: Grange Park v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Old IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Rushden & Higham IIIs v Barby IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Thrapston IIIs.

Division 12: Horton House IVs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Kettering IVs, Northampton Saints Grendon IVs v Geddington IVs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Bugbrooke IIIs, S&L Corby IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs.

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Stony Stratford Vs, Thrapston IVs v Caribbean United IIs, Weldon IIIs v Pytchley, Willoughby IIs v Isham Zingari.

