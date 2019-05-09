NCL CRICKET: Harry helps Brixworth to share of the spoils

Old Northamptonians are the early pacesetters at the top of the Hevey Building Suppies Northants Cricket League, despite being held to a draw by Brixworth last weekend.

Big winners on the opening day of the summer, Rob White’s men were frustrated at Billing Road on Saturday.

Richard Kaufman in batting action for ONs

ONs made 262 for six declared, with Gucci Sapal leading their batting effort with 78, while Williams Heathfield added 51, Daniel Hill 37 not out and White 34.

For Brixworth, the pick of the bowlers was Luke Evans who claimed three for 41 from 10 overs.

The ONs were always on top with the ball when Brixworth replied, but a superb 90 from Harry Gouldstone and 44 from Toby Cowley ensured they had to settle for share of the spoils as the villagers closed on 205 for nine.

Skipper White was the star with the ball for ONs, claiming six for 76.

Saints recovered quickly from their opening day defeat at the hands of Oundle to see off Horton House by 129 runs at Denton Road.

Zaakir Khawaja led the way for Saints with 100 from 92 balls, hitting eight fours and five sixes, while support came from opener Emilio Gay, who made 86, and Mark Wolsthenholme (33).

Williams Knibbs took four for 59 for Horton, with Ewan Cox and Will Smith both claiming two wickets.

In reply, Horton had no answer to the bowling of Wolstenholme who took out four of the top five in his opening spell, helping reducing the home side to 37 for five - and they never recovered.

Middle order runs from James Redding (36), Finlay Moffat (33) and Liam Redding (28) did offer some resistance, but Horton were eventually dismissed for 179.

Wolstenholme finished with figures of four for 49 while there were two wickets apiece for Mohammed Rizvi and Nick Bell.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Geddington against Desborough, Peterborough Town against Oundle, Brigstock against Wollaston, and Rushden & Higham Town against reigning champions Finedon Dolben.

Details of all these matches, as well as everey other game played across the 14 divisions of the NCL, are listed below, as well as this weekend’s fixtures.

RESULTS - SATURDAY, MAY 4

PREMIER DIVISION

Brigstock 137 all out (Shea Gribben 5-41, HArry Broome 3-20) beat Wollaston 135 all out (Cameron Monteith 53, Tashwin Lukas 4-34, Ethan Delargy 3-31) by 2 runs

Finedon Dolben 210 all out (Jack Keeping 34, Jach Chopping 51, Simon Branston 3-53, Tom Firm 4-35) lost to Rushden & Higham Town 211-5 (Liam Gough 43, Chanaka Ruwansiri 105, Rohin Thapar 52) by 5 wkts

Peterborough Town 254-6 (Chris Milner 57, Josh Smith 63, Zak Chappell 50, Alex Mitchell 37) beat Oundle Town 167 all out (Ben Graves 31, Liam Fresen 28, Harrison Craig 69, Mark Edwards 6-40) by 87 runs

Old Northamptonians 262-6dec (Rob White 34, William Heathfield 51, Gurjeet Sapal 78, Daniel Hill 37no, Luke Evans 3-41) winning draw versus Brixworth 205-9 (Harry Gouldstone 90, Toby Cowley 44, Rob White 6-76)

Saints 299-9 (Emilio Gray 86, Zaakir Khawaja 100, Mark Wolstenholme 33, William Knibbs 4-59) beat Horton House 170 all out (James Redding 36, Finlay Moffat 33, Liam Redding 28, Mark Wolstenholme 4-49) by 129 runs

Desborough Town 100 all out (Jake Bindley 49, George Parker 4-32, Chris Murdoch 3-14) lost to Geddington 103-2 (Chris Harrison 35, Bradley Armer 41) by 8 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Weekley & Warkton 68 all out (Kyle Awberry 6-27, Chris Stoker 3-10) lost to Wellingborough Town 69-5 (Thomas Howes 33, Jacob Palmer 4-16) by 5 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley 281-9 (Jaymesh Patel 38, Andrew Flint 57, Josh Plowright 69, Ben Roberts 41, Joe Moss 3-46, Waqar Ali 3-71) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 67 all out (Richard Hudson 28, Calum Plowright 3-2) by 214 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 173 all out (Babar Khan 32, Ben Swingler 53no, Ben Parsons 4-70, Kieran Fowler 3-26) beat Irthlingborough Town 92 all out (James Gaul 8-33) by 81 runs

Kettering Town 113 all out (Steven Wilson 28, Damon Hanney 4-27) lost to Burton Latimer 114-3 (Scott Sanders 27, Tharaka Waduge 28no) by 7 wkts

Stony Stratford 90 all out (Faisal Khaliq 3-12, Chris Plowman 3-28) lost to East Haddon 94-4 (Robbie Povey 28, Jack Dudleston 27, Dean Bryce 4-24) by 6 wkts

Earls Barton 165 all out (Leigh Sheridan 57, Mike Davis 36, Matthew Canon 4-43, Sheel Patel 3-29) lost to Overstone Park 166-5 (Jordan Capel 75, Matthew Sunter 40) by 5 wkts

DIVISION TWO

Isham 136 all out (Tim Robinson 81, Kane Brierley 4-16) lost to Wellingborough OGs 137-5 (Faz Shah 40, David Barlow 3-23) by 5 wkts

Great Houghton 166-7 (Ben Mousley 32, Kieran Lane 79) beat Weldon 85 all out (Luke Mcafee 5-52, Kieran Lane 5-28) by 81 runs

Peterborough Town IIs 177 all out (Danny Mohammed 59, Scott Howard 31, Dhaanyaal Iqbal 37, Amer Hussain 3-63) interrupted draw versus Thrapston 120-6 (Owen Whiteman 31, Will Groenland 46no, Mohammed Qader 3-34)

St Crispin & Ryelands 162 all out (Brian Davis 39, Ashley Starmer 39, Ashley Starmer 51, Frank Hoang 4-31, David James Hornby 3-44) beat Old 75 all out (Mark Bocking 32, Ashley Starmer 4-18, Martin Quenby 5-9) by 87 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 107 all out (Mohammad Yaqub 40, Mark Allbright 3-32, Dean Spreadbury 4-23) lost to Rothwell Town 108-1 (Paul Budworth 84no) by 9 wkts

Finedon Dolben IIs 143 all out (Matthew Swann 35, Martin Bennett 42, Jack Fuller 3-26, Daniel Lewis 3-37) lost to Long Buckby 144-0 (Duncan Harris 58no, Terry Cooper 65no) by 10 wkts

DIVISION THREE

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 185-9 (Dominic Layram 43, James Rawlins 33no) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 150 all out (Raul Patel 28, Pritam Patel 50no, Kristian Antonaccio 4-24, Aidan Payne 3-8) by 35 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 160 all out (Finlay Le Marquand 54, Oswin Peter 58no, Simon Denton 4-11) lost to Oundle Town IIs 161-3 (Matthew Ingram 46, Peter Wilson 88no) by 7 wkts

Wollaston IIs 140-7 (Nathan Dawson 27no) lost to Irchester 143-3 (Harry Green 48, Thomas Duxson 63no) by 7 wkts

Horton House IIs 74 all out (James Edwards 4-20, Will Cooper-Harris 3-23) lost to Heyford 76-0 (Tom Robson 34no) by 10 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIIs 138 all out (Andy Edmonds 29, Dave Watkin 62, Cameron Braans 5-37) beat Geddington 103 all out (Jawvad 4-20, Simon Hill 4-2) by 35 runs

Podington 221 all out (David Watts 106, Louis Toseland 46) lost to Brixworth 225-5 by 5 wkts

DIVISION FOUR

West Haddon & Guilsborough 98 all out (Martin Wall 3-22, Nazakat Hussain 4-7) lost to Bold Dragoon 100-4 (Daniel Kelly 28no, Warren Grundy 31, James Dawson 3-25) by 6 wkts

Raunds Town 120 all out (Adam Lack 31, Tim Coleman 5-26) lost to Wellingborough Town IIIs 121-6 (Jake Westley 40) by 4 wkts

S&L Corby 178 all out (Ben Lawman 50, Kieran Lawman 27, Mike Roberts 3-15, Brian Motezu 3-9) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 163 all out (Ben Harris 38no, Umer Abbasi 4-24, Charles Chivu 4-30) by 15 runs

Harlestone 111 all out (Kunal Patel 3-23, Premal Patel 4-21) lost to Overstone Park IIs 115-3 (Sunil Bhatt 31, Tom Cooke 34no) by 7 wkts

Bowden 212-8 (Nick Jelley 28, Anthony Roberts 40, Joshua Bott 50) beat Kempston Hammers 164 all out (Gavin Howson 40, Patik Patel 35no, Joshua Bott 3-19, Harry Wilford 5-31) by 22 runs

Great Oakley 243 all out (David Peel 40, Chris York 61, Josh Kearney 4-42) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 68 all out (Andy Pegg 3-17, Lee Bell 3-9) by 175 runs

DIVISION FIVE

Yelvertoft 64 all out (James Burnett 34, Steve Bellew 6-3) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 65-3 (Charles Oldershaw 29no, Callum Bentley 3-13) by 7 wkts

Weekley & Warkton IIs 128 all out (Oliver Blisworth 60, Liam Kendall 3-20) lost to Rushton 129-4 (Peter Frankcam 28, Dean Joy 34no) by 6 wkts

Irthlingborough Town IIs 192-8 (Martin Hills 54, Ryan Simpson 27) beat Spencer Bruerne 177 all out (Alex Holmes 37, Keith Finson 27, Sam Heath 31, Josh Muscutt-Brown 46no, Ryan Simpson 4-25) by 15 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 77 all out (Adam West 3-34) lost to Carrib United 79-4 (Michael Penny 46no) by 6 wkts

Kettering Town IIIs 183 all out (Aled David 28, Harjit Kang 69no, Nick Shelford 3-44) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 188-2 (Todd Styman 59, Liam Sayles 63no, Michael Stock 27no) by 8 wkts

Cogenhoe 154 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 31, Ryan Knight 33, Connor Andrews 6-30) beat Bedford 110 all out (Arjun Manku 34, Daniel McLaughlin 4-19, Nick Lester 3-46) by 35 runs

DIVISION SIX

Thrapston 183-7 (Andy Ward 37, Andy Stoker 43, Thomas Stoker 27no, Jamie Pitts 3-33) beat S & L Corby 120 all out (Ryan Alderson 43, Faisal Ahmed 6-14) by 63 runs

Podington 118-7 (Paul Davey 50, Richard Peel 28no, Callum Fox 3-11) beat Rothwell Town 61 all out (Paul Davey 3-27, Tom Hart 3-7, Hayden Abeynaike 3-17) by 57 runs

DIVISION EIGHT

Raunds Town 54 all out (Nazir Jabarkhall 4-13) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 56-1 (Marcus Broome 29no) by 9 wkts

Barton Seagrave 175-9 (Alfie Napier 41, Jake Bailey 62, Liam Bailey 28, Gary Church 3-38, Joe Oliver 3-38) beat Long Buckby IIs 172-8 (Joe Oliver 29, Christian Brient 27, Rob Wykes 52, Gary Church 30no, Jake Bailey 3-32) by 3 wkts

DIVISION NINE

Great Houghton 122 all out (James Skevington 44, Adrian Ward 3-25) lost to Wollaston 124-4 (Paul Jones 35) by 6 wkts

Geddington 195-6 (Benjamin Templeman 37, Joshua Knight 67, David Goodjohn 29no) beat Kislingbury Temperance 186 all out (Stuart Gill 71, Wendell Pemberton 39, Mark Pearson 7-40) by 9 runs

DIVISION 10

Burton Latimer 175 all out (Tyler Jolley 79, Julian Searle 4-21) lost to Sun Hardingstone 176-4 (Paul Larkin 51, Matthew Ward 72, Graeme Robinson 3-47) by 6 wkts

Stony Stratford IVs 154 all out (Rob Wells 32, Rob Arnold 27, Asad Awan 61, Steve Piper 3-14, Alex Taylor 5-22) beat Harlestone IIs 85 all out (Martyn Maule 31, Ketan Kadakia 4-21, Asad Awan 3-7) by 69 runs

Finedon Dolben 243-6 (Matthew Carroll 28, Darren Moors 73, Joel Beeney 57, James Bushell 4-49) beat Cogenhoe IIs 138-8 (Jack Quennell 32, Harry Moors 3-21) by 75 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 124 all out (Samuel Bayes 54no, Saad Ahmad 3-15) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 127-9 (Saad Ahmad 30) by 1 wkts

Abington Phoenix 146-8 (Rush Kizhakkeveetil 71, C Dalzier 3-29) beat Weekley & Warkton 107 all out (Grant De Kock 34, John John 6-8) by 39 runs

DIVISION 11

Spencer Bruerne 148 all out (Steve Faulkner 27, Nadeem Hassan 29, Ash Day 28no, Tony Adams 3-28, Anand Kumar 3-38) lost to Grange Park 149-3 (Ben Young 43, Anand Kumar 73no) by 7 wkts

DIVISION 12

Wellingborough OGs 187-6 (David Murray 39, Stuart Jeffery 56, Tyler Abraham 40, Morgan Barratt 3-34) beat Barton Seagrave 92 all out (Dave Webb 31,

Rishan Ganatra 5-11, Amit Ganatra 5-26) by 72 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 116-6 (Dave Shardlow 43, Jack Walton 36no, Dimuthu Fernando 4-39) beat Mears Ashby 99 all out (Stuart Gray 50, Lewis Shelton 3-19) by 17 runs

Bugbrooke 231-4 (Nick Croft 69, Ed Trafford 28, John Stretton 77no) beat S & L Corby 96-8 (Jack Scott 36, John Stretton 3-4) by 135 runs

DIVISION 13

Pytchley 131 all out (Luke Shackleton 27, Nikesh Mistry 3-10) lost to Willoughby 132-5 (Keith Gibson 28, Kamesh Ganti 33) by 5 wkts

Brixworth IVs 116 all out (Steven Bradnam 51, David Hobbs 4-16, Om Ganatra 3-28) lost to Isham 117-4 (Sam Reid 40, Om Ganatra 36no, Iain Bhagwadin 3-31) by 6 wkts

Thrapston 224-7 (Benjamin Fell 50, Charlie Coulson 90, Richard Scott 35, Samuel Dexter 3-31) beat Barton Seagrave 57 all out (Joe Burns 6-16) by 167 runs

Carrib United IIs 101 all out (Stuart Gulliver 3-21, Pragvansh Bhatt 5-20) beat Stony Stratford 92 all out (Stuart Gulliver 33, Ashis Kumar Sing 6-23) by 9 runs

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Premier Division: Brigstock v Rushden & Higham Town, Brixworth v Geddington, Finedon Dolben v Oundle Town, Northampton Saints v Old Northamptonians, Peterborough Town v Horton House, Wollaston v Desborough Town.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Irthlingborough Town, Earls Barton v Kislingbury Temperance, Old Northamptonians IIs v East Haddon, Overstone Park v Loddington & Mawsley, Stony Stratford v Weekley & Warkton, Wellingborough Town v Kettering Town.

Division Two: Isham v Old, Long Buckby v Great Houghton, Rothwell Town v Peterborough Town IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands v Northampton Saints IIs, Thrapston v Finedon Dolben IIs, Old Grammarians v Weldon.

Division Three: Geddington IIs v Irchester, Horton House IIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Brixworth IIs, Oundle Town IIs v Wellingborough Indians, Podington v Heyford, Rushden & Higham Town IIs v Wollaston IIs.

Division Four: Bold Dragoon v Kempston Hammers, Bowden v Wellingborough Town IIs, Finedon Dolben IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, Raunds Town v Great Oakley, S&L Corby v Harlestone, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Overstone Park IIs.

Division Five: Cogenhoe v Caribbean United, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Yelvertoft, Kettering Town IIs v Rushton, Northampton Saints IIIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, Spencer Bruerne v Burton Latimer IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Bedford.

Division Six: Bugbrooke v Isham IIs, East Haddon IIs v Rothwell Town IIs, Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Podington IIs, Obelisk v S&L Corby IIs, Willoughby v Thrapston IIs.

Division Seven: Bugbrooke IIs v Bowden IIs, Gretton v Earls Barton IIs, Mears Ashby v Sun Hardingstone, Old Northamptonians IVs v Overstone Park IIIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Desborough Town IIs.

Division Eight: Heyford IIs v Barton Seagrave, Horton House IIIs v Raunds Town IIs, Irchester IIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Old IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Weldon IIs v Long Buckby IIs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v St Michaels, Geddington IIIs v Great Houghton IIs, Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Oundle Town IIIs, Little Harrowden v Kettering Town IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Brigstock IIs.

Division 10: Harlestone IIs v Cogenhoe IIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Sun Hardingstone IIs v Abington Phoenix, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Burton Latimer IIIs.

Division 11: Barby IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Grange Park, Old IIIs v Old Northamptonians Vs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Rushden & Higham Town IIIs, Thrapston IIIs v Obelisk IIs.

Division 12: Geddington IVs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Kettering Town IVs v Northampton Saints IVs, S&L Corby IIIs v Bugbrooke IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Mears Ashby IIs.

Division 13: Barton Seagrave IIIs v Weldon IIIs, Caribbean United IIs v Willoughby IIs, Great Oakley IIs v Thrapston IVs

George Napier bowls for Brixworth against ONs

Brixworth appeal for an ONs wicket

Brixworth's Luke Evans