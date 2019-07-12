Lewis Hamilton 'really, really happy' that Silverstone is staying as the home of the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has spoken of his delight that Silverstone will be the home of the British Grand Prix for at least the next five years.

The world champion, who is aiming for a record sixth British GP win at the Northants track this weekend, said he is 'really, really happy' that Silverstone this week signed a deal to host the race until 2024.

Hamilton, who races for the Brackley-based Mercedes team, said: "It was a good surprise to hear that they re-signed.

“I am so, really, really happy. I think it's great for the fanbase that we have it here, and to see that continuously grow over the next years to come.

“The British Grand Prix is the most special Grand Prix of the year, with just the sheer magnitude of it and how many people come for the weekend, how many British flags you see around here – it really is a spectacular weekend.

“There's excitement, there's the adrenaline going, there's pressures.

"My whole family's coming this weekend, so it is that one weekend where it's probably the most special in a sense, because you've got your family and your closest support surrounding you.

"I’ve been very privileged over the years obviously to come here and have some spectacular races.”