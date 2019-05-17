Lane aiming to become a town boxing legend as he targets British title success

Ash Lane says he’s fighting to become a Northampton legend in Stevenage on Saturday night.

Lane looks to add Brad Foster’s British super-bantamweight title to his Commonwealth belt in front of the BT Sport cameras – and make history.

Though he’s currently based in Bristol, Lane says he is ‘Northampton born and bred’ and can this weekend become the first boxer from the town to capture the British title.

Norman Snow, Tony Poole, Alan Bosworth and Allan Foster all missed out – and now Lane gets his chance in front of the BT Sport cameras on a show that also features Billy-Joe Saunders.

“I’ve already made history by winning the Commonwealth title, and to be Northampton’s first British champion would be huge. It would mean so much to me,” he said. “I did move to Bristol, but Northampton will forever be my home.

“Sometimes I do feel that Northampton has forgotten me. I haven’t really got the credit I deserve for winning the Commonwealth title and hopefully that will change once I’m the British champion. I want to be remembered as one of the best boxers to ever come out of Northampton.”

Lane learned to box under John Daly at Far Cotton ABC on Towcester Road – and he grew up in the gym along with Nathan Reeve.

Lane says he plans to bring the Lonsdale belt to The Deco a week on Saturday when Reeve meets Craig Derbyshire for the vacant English super-flyweight championship.

To get his hands on the Lonsdale belt, Lane has to beat Foster, a 21-year-old from Lichfield who won the vacant title by outpointing Josh Wale in March.

Lane has watched that fight on YouTube and said: “He’s a good mover, slick. I thought he boxed very well (against Wale). He moved well, picked his shots and won comfortably. I have had hard fights and that experience will pull me through.

“It may be a chess match and when it’s a chess match, the person with the experience and the know-how comes through. But if I’m losing a chess match I can turn into a dog fight and if I’m losing a dog fight, I can turn it into a chess match.”