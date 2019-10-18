Kieron Conway out to put Northampton 'on the map' as he gears up for Stempkowski showdown

Kieron Conway says he is desperate 'to put Northampton on the map' as he prepares for his next big fight night in Newcastle on Saturday.

The 23-year-old takes on fellow Brit Konrad Stempkowski at the Utilita Arena, with the fight on the undercard of the Sky Sports-televised super-lightweight clash between home hero Lewis Ritson and Liverpool's Robbie Davies Jr.

The bout is Conway's first since he drew with Ted Cheeseman in a British super welterwight title showdown at York Hall in Bethnal Green in June, and he is keen to not only notch up a 13th professional career win, but to also shine for his home town in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

"I love representing Northampton, because I want to put us right on the map," said Conway, who came up through the ranks at the Kings Heath Boxing Club in town.

"No disrespect to other pro boxers that have come from Northampton, but nobody has stood out and made their mark.

"They have done their bit and it has all been good, but nobody has really hit it and made their mark, and I want to do that, I want to do that for the town.

"We are a big town, and I want to get us out there, get us known, and hopefully the town will follow me in doing that.

"I love representing Northampton, I am born and bred, and I am still living there.

"I think Northampton people are waiting for something to pounce on, something to cling on to, and hopefully that can be me and I can do my bit for the town."

Conway, who is sponsored by S&D Paving, is now part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable, and he will is confident he will be too strong for his 36-year-old opponent, who was born in Vienna in Austria, but now calls Reading his home.

"I don't know too much about him, but I know he has a record of won nine, lost one, which is nice on paper," said Conway, talking to youtube.com/c/SportingIcons ahead of the fight.

"So hopefully it is an exciting fight, hopefully it gets shown (on Sky Sports), and we can get the business done.

"Then we can move on, get on to the big table at the back and the big fights."

Sky Sports' coverage of Saturday's fight night begins at 8.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event, and runs through until 11.3pm.