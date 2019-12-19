Kieron Conway delivers a pre-Christmas cracker as he sees off Irish challenger O'Brien

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway rounded off 2019 in impressive style as he claimed the 14th win of his professional career on Thursday night.

Conway claimed a convincing 97-94 points success over Ireland's Craig O'Brien in their super welterweight clash at York Hall in London.

The bout was part of the Matchroom Boxing NXTGEN series, and was broadcast live on Sky Sports, and although the fight went the 10-round distance, Conway was always in control.

The town fighter was pleased with the success, but felt he could have done better, and said of O'Brien: "He was game, and he shocked me a little bit.

"I thought he would go running to be honest and get on his bike, but he came and gave it a go and fair play to him.

"I think there were a few rounds in there where I felt a little dip in his power, his speed and his sharpness, but he just held his feet and let his hands go.

"There was definitely a big dip there though, and I should have capitalised on it to be honest."

Conway was a convincing winner, but his performance wasn't perfect, and he added; "I will go and look back at that, and I could feel a lot of mistakes happening in there.

"I was rushing things a little bit at times. I was trying to take my time, but then I would just rush in and make mistakes, so I will go back and work on those things."

It means the 23-year-old ends 2019 with a record over the 12 months of five wins, one draw and one loss, and can now look forward to an exciting 2020, when he hopes to get a second crack at the British title, following his draw with Ted Cheeseman in June.