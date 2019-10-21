Kieron Conway craving second British title chance after claiming impressive win in Newcastle

Kieron Conway still has his sights set on claiming the British title after he secured the 13th win of his professional career on Saturday night.

The Northampton boxer was too good for Konrad Stempkowski at the Newcastle Arena, winning the eight-round contest, 80-71 on points.

The win included a sixth-round knockdown of the Reading-based Pole, with Conway in control throughout.

The 23-year-old is now hoping he will get a second crack at the British super welterweight title, after he drew with then champion Ted Cheeseman at York Hall in June.

Cheeseman was on the same bill as Conway in the north east at the weekend, and he lost his title when he was beaten on points by Scott Fitzgerald.

Conway will now have to sit and wait to see if he has done enough to get the chance of a crack at Fitzgerald, and big to claim that elusive professional British title for a Northampton male fighter.

"I came very close, but that is not enough," said Conway, following his win over Stempkowski.

"It is something I have always wanted for as long as I can remember, I have wanted that British title.

"Nobody from my town has won it, a few have tried, so it would be nice to be the first.

"I am not desperate, but I want that fight and whoever has the title I want to go again."

Conway did his prospects no harm at all with his performance at the weekend, with the win meaning he now boasts a professional record of won 13, drawn one and lost one - with the loss coming in the final of the Ultimate Boxxer competition at the O2 in May.

He was pleased to come through the eight-round bout unscathed, but he admitted his opponent was a tough one.

"I have got very sore hands," said Conway, talking to @IFLTV. "He did have a hard head, and that's why I tried to take it down to the body, and that worked but I just got a little bit too impatient.

"I dropped him in the sixth, but after that I did get too impatient, I was jumping in and smothering my work a little bit.

"But it doesn't matter, it's all about learning."