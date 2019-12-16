John Sadler and Chris Liddle named as new coaches to assist David Ripley at Northants

Northants have appointed John Sadler and Chris Liddle to their staff to assist head coach David Ripley.

Sadler takes over from Phil Rowe and assistant first team coach, and will also work with the batsmen, while Liddle is the County's new bowling coach.

Sadler, who is 38, arrives at Northants having spent last season as batting coach at Leicestershire, while Liddle, who is also 38, played for Gloucestershire last season.

Liddle has also recently been working as a bowling consultant with the Netherlands national side.

"I’m very, very pleased with the two lads we’ve got," said Ripley.

"We had more than 70 people apply for the posts, they were in-demand jobs and we’re really pleased the pair have accepted.”

As well as working with the first team, both coaches will also work with the club's second team and younger age-group sides.

As a player, Sadler turned out for home county Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire, and retired from the first-class game as a player in 2010.

In his 66-match first-class career, he scored 3,047 runs at an average of 31.73, with a top scored of 145.

He has since coached at Derbyshire as well as Leicestershire, enjoying a stint as interim head coach at Derby in 2016.

Liddle's playing career saw him represent Leicestershire and Sussex, as well as Gloucestershire, who he joined in 2016.

Seen mainly as a limited overs specialist, in his career the left-arm seamer claimed 122 wickets at 27.55 in 82 50-over games, and 99 wickets at 23.56 in 91 T20 outings.

He played 34 first-class matches, taking 48 wickets at 48.45.