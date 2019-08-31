Tom Sole claims a catch on the boundary to dismiss Tom Fell (Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds)

IN PICTURES: Steelbacks wrap up T20 campaign with stunning win over Worcester Rapids

Northants Steelbacks enjoyed a winning end to their 2019 Vitality T20 Blast season as they secured a stunning seven-wicket success over reigning champions Worcestershire Rapids on Friday night.

The County Ground was packed for the final North Group game of the campaign, and David Ripley's side did not disappoint as they turned in their best performance of the campaign.

Action from Steelbacks versus the Rapids
Blessing Muzarabani bowls for the Steelbacks
Steelbacks celebrate claiming a wicket
Tom Sole celebrates claiming a catch with the County Ground crowd
