IN PICTURES: Steelbacks wrap up T20 campaign with stunning win over Worcester Rapids

The County Ground was packed for the final North Group game of the campaign, and David Ripley's side did not disappoint as they turned in their best performance of the campaign.
Northants Steelbacks enjoyed a winning end to their 2019 Vitality T20 Blast season as they secured a stunning seven-wicket success over reigning champions Worcestershire Rapids on Friday night.
