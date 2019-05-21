Heartbreak for Northampton-born David Willey as he is left out of England World Cup squad

Northampton-born all-rounder David Willey has suffered World Cup heartbreak after being left out of the England squad for this summer's Cricket World Cup.

The former Northants man had been named in England's 15-man provisional squad last month, but he has missed out on one of the pace bowling slots in the final squad.

The left-arm pace bowler's place has been taken by Jofra Archer, who qualified to represent England in March, with the likes of Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Chis Woakes and Tom Curran also being preferred.

Born in Barbados to a British father, right-arm fast bowler Archer has been named in the squad despite having only played in three one day internationals for England.

Former Northampton School for Boys pupil Willey, who has played in 46 of England's 88 ODIs since the last World Cup and was part of the team that reached the T20 World Cup Final in 2016, will now return to play for his county Yorkshire.

His World Cup dream is over for now, but Willey will be available to step up to the squad if any of England's bowlers suffer injury.

Willey played in four of the five matches in the recent ODI series against Pakistan, and claimed four wickets at an average of 55 apiece, while Archer played on three occasions, taking three wickets at 36 apiece.

But it is the extra pace that Archer possesses, he is capable of flinging the ball down at 90mph, that has persuaded the selectors to go for him.

It is tough on Willey though, who has played 46 ODIs for England since making his debut in 2015, claiming 52 wickets at 36.32, with an economy rate of 5.75 and a strike rate of 37.9.

He started his career at Northants and helped the County to the 2013 Twenty20 title and the 2015 final, before sealing a move to Yorkshire.

England 15-man ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)