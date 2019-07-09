Harry and Henry star as Northants clinch national title

Northants Under-17s are National Cup champions after beating their Hampshire counterparts in Sunday’s final at Kibworth Cricket Club.

Northants batted first and managed to rack up 255 for nine, with opener Harry Gouldstone hitting an impressive 110, which included 12 fours and one six.

Michael Wells made 38 and James Cronie 34 as the County took control after winning the toss.

And they were too strong for Hampshire with the ball, bowling their opponents out for just 169 to win by 86 runs.

Henry Warren was the star with the ball, claiming six for 21 from 8.3 overs.

Amrit Basra claimed three for 27 from six overs as Northants won with ease.