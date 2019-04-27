Fund-raising Northampton mums ready for London Marathon test

Two Northampton mums are aiming to raise thousands of pounds for charity to help people suffering with mental health issues.

Amy Blackham and Samantha Bradwell have taken up the challenge to raise more than £4,000 between them for Samaritans by running the London Marathon.

The cause is close to the hearts of both women and they have been busy preparing for the 26-mile challenge by running up to 18 miles a day.

Blackham, a mother of two, and Bradwell, a mother of one, decided to support Samaritans because of experiences within each of their families.

“Mental health is one of the big issues of our time and the Samaritans do incredible work helping anyone who is in emotional distress and at risk of suicide,” said Blackham.

“We have both run marathons before to raise money for charity but we decided we really wanted to make a big effort for this one. Without Samaritans, a lot more families would suffer terribly.”

The pair have approached businesses in Northampton and already have thousands of pounds pledged in support of their effort.

“We ran the Manchester Marathon last year to raise money to help vulnerable young people. Many people think of the London Marathon as the pinnacle and we are both determined to run well and raise money for such a good cause,” said Bradwell. “We’re delighted with the support we have received so far from family, friends and local businesses.”

Blackham will run the marathon 25 years after her father completed the same course in three hours 47 minutes. She laughed: “I’ll have to make sure I beat Dad’s time – I’ll never hear the end of it if I don’t!”

Anybody who would like to sponsor the runners can go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/amyandsamrunlondon