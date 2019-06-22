Conway denied British title but shows his class in split decision draw with champion Cheeseman

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway turned in a quality performance in his British super-welterweight champion fight with Ted Cheeseman - but was left frustrated as the contest ended on a draw.

Conway was aiming to become Northampton's first professional British boxing champion, but he came up agonisingly short.

Kieron Conway battles with Ted Cheeseman

The judges scored the 12-round bout 116-113 Conway, 115-114 Cheeseman and 114-114 draw, meaning the champion holds on to his title and belt.

Bermondsey boy Cheeseman was aiming to bounce back from losing a European title challenge against Sergio Garcia in February, with Conway only taking on the fight at Bethnal Green’s York Hall at three weeks notice.

The 23-year-old Kings Heath Boxing Club product had never fought over 12 rounds before, but he dug in to last the distance, and showed his class along the way as well.

The Matchroom-promoted event was shown live on Sky Sports, and Conway said afterwards: “It was a good fight, it was a hard fight. Hopefully I announced myself well on the scene.”

Kieron Conway takes evasive action against Ted Cheeseman

Champ Cheeseman was disappointed at the verdict, feeling he had done enough to win, saying: “I’m still champion but I’m gutted. It would have done me a lot of good to get a good win, but it’s happened.”

Despite his impressive performance, there will be no rematch for Conway as Cheeseman already has a mandatory defence lined up against Scott Fitzgereald.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed: "Ted has got to be better against Scott Fitzgerald. Scott had already texted me saying: ‘Let’s go’, so he obviously thought Ted had won the fight.”