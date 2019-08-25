Cobb delighted as Steelbacks stay in the hunt with win at Edgbaston

Josh Cobb admitted the Steelbacks' four-wicket win at Birmingham Bears was too close for comfort.

But the County's Vitality T20 Blast captain was delighted that his team got the win they needed to keep their slender hopes of qualifying from the North Group alive.

Northants still require two wins from their final two games and will need a huge amount of luck elsewhere as they are still four points off the top four.

But they did what they had to at Edgbaston on Sunday afternoon as Faheem Ashraf finished the job with two balls remaining.

And Cobb said: “It’s great to get over the line - much closer than we’d have likely - but it’s the win we needed.

“You saw some nerves there towards the end because we’re not playing our best cricket.

"I thought they were above par to be honest, pace-off bowlers did well.

"We had control until the very end which gave them momentum.

“We had two new batsmen in which made it a bit tighter but thankfully Faheem got us over the line and on we go to next week."

For the Bears, any hopes they had of making the quarter-finals are now over after they dropped to the bottom of the standings.

And Will Rhodes, who hit 45 in his side's 150 for six, said: "I think we were 10 to 15 runs short and it sums up our campaign really. We’ve been neither here nor there throughout the competition.

“Rich Levi is obviously a top player and we couldn’t get him or Josh Cobb out early enough which was disappointing.

“I think if Henry Brookes takes another wicket you never know in the last over but unfortunately we couldn’t get over the line.

“We were probably a little slow to adapt with the bat but we got up to a good enough score and couldn’t close it out."