Cameron 'ready' for Katie Taylor clash after cruising past Basheel

Northampton boxing star Chantelle Cameron is ready to face Katie Taylor after cruising to victory at Brentwood on Saturday night.

Cameron looked to have won every round, and most by some distance, as she earned a hugely convincing unanimous points win against Anisha Basheel.

The Malawian had won each of her past eight fights, all via knockout, but she was no match for Cameron.

The 28-year-old was in charge from the off, continually putting together slick combinations that left Basheel struggling to breathe.

To her credit, the Commonwealth lightweight champion stood tall and absorbed the barrage of blows throughout.

But she never looked likely to beat IBO world champion Cameron, who has now won all 11 of her fights since turning professional.

The bout against Basheel was a final eliminator for the WBC world title, meaning victory puts Cameron on a collision course with Ireland's Taylor, the unified world lightweight champion.

And Cameron said: "I'm ready!

"The timescale (for the Taylor fight) is totally up to my coaches and MTK Global (her management company).

"I'll just be in the gym training and when I get told I'm fighting then I'm fighting."

There was plenty of needle in the build-up to the bout with Basheel, with the Malawian keen to try to rattle Cameron.

And the Northamptonian was happy to silence her opponent.

"It was great," Cameron said.

"She's a big talker, isn't she? I feel like I taught her a lesson.

"You can't always rely on power and I've got both that and a boxing brain so she got taught a lesson, like I said I was going to do.

"I don't actually like trash talking because I want to respect my opponents.

"At the end of the day, we're all women, we're all here for the love of the sport and I don't see the point in trash talking. I don't like it really."