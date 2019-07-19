Cameron confident she can see off 'serious threat' in her biggest bout yet

Chantelle Cameron knows she will face a ‘serious threat’ as she puts her unbeaten record on the line this Saturday.

But the Northampton star is adamant she can see off the challenge of Anisha Basheel in a WBC final eliminator in Brentwood, Essex.

Cameron, nicknamed ‘Il Capo’, has won all 10 of her fights since turning professional, with seven of those victories coming via knockout.

But this weekend’s 10-round bout promises to be her toughest yet as she squares up to a Malawian fighter who is on a run of eight successive knockout wins.

The scrap will be televised live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV, and Cameron is determined to put on a show.

She knows that victory this weekend would lead to a shot at unified world lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

And Cameron said: “Basheel is a serious threat.

“She’s knocked out eight in a row and it’s a big step up.

“It’s going to be a good, good fight and I’m looking forward to it.

“I know she can bang.

“Also, we’ve got to see if she can take a shot too.

“I don’t know many of her opponents so I question whether they can hit. She’s got to take my power.

“I’ll be switched on with head movement because I know she’s a puncher.

“Basheel and I are both big punchers.

“Basheel’s knockout record is very good.

“The difference is, she’s wild with it and comes gunning in. I pick my shots and go body and head.

“As long as I stay switched on through the fight, I’m going to hurt her.

“I know she can whack so I’m going to be careful with her power but she’s never been hit by anyone like me so I think that’ll be a shock to her system.

“She’s very reliant on her power.

“I think I’ve got too much for her in every department.

“Whatever she brings to the table, I’ll bring better – speed, power, skills.

“I’ve worked too hard to lose to Basheel.”