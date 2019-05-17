Busy Cameron back in action as she takes to the ring in Glasgow on Saturday

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron will be back in the ring this weekend.

The 28-year-old was in action just last month, taking out Feriche Mashauri inside two rounds at York Hall in London.

The lightweight, now trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis and managed by MTK Global, swiftly had her next fight confirmed – back at the Old Ford Road venue in Bethnal Green against Aneesha Basheel on June 28, in an official final eliminator for the WBC female lightweight title.

But Cameron will warm up for her biggest fight to date by taking to the canvas at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday.

She will fight on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series, which will see Josh Taylor take on Ivan Baranchyk in a challenge for the IBF world title at super-lightweight.

The fight will double up as a defence of Taylor’s WBC Silver title, and the card also includes pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.

Cameron said: “This momentum I’m gaining is unreal. This is the busiest I’ve ever been. I’ve never had a fight straight off the back of another fight.

“I boxed at York Hall then I’m straight back into camp and before I know it, it’s fight week again. I’ve done all the hard work so it’s just about fine-tuning so I’m in great form as well.

“I’m going to go in there with the same attitude as any fight. If I don’t beat who’s in front of me then I won’t be as good as I think or a lot of people think. Then Basheel is next. We’ve already been practising new things and I feel confident.

“I’ve got to get this fight out the way and then it’s back to work on Basheel. Hopefully there’ll be some similarities between the two. I’m already sparring replicas of Basheel. That’s the big fight.

“Since being with MTK Global, my profile was being recognised before I’d even boxed. Nobody knew much about me before and now I’ve boxed, I’ve got more followers and fans. That’s good to me – I enjoy having more people watching me.

My main focus is always boxing though. I don’t really care about the spotlight. I’m all about boxing and winning. It’s great to be back fighting again and being kept busy.

“I’m used to having a two or three month block of not being in camp but I’ve always wanted to be busy. I think being busy will mean my performances will be on top form. Having big breaks did me no good. It’s great to have two fights back-to-back. I’m straight back into camp.”

Several of Cameron’s MTK Global team-mates are also on the card, including Lee McGregor, Tommy Philburn and Reece McFadden.