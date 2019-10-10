All-rounder Rob Keogh signs new two-year deal at Northants

Northants all-rounder Rob Keogh has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract extension at the County Ground.

Keogh, who turns 28 later this month, has been at the club since he was 14-years-old, and he will now continue to represent the County until at least the end of the summer of 2021.

“I’m really pleased to sign a new contract at the club.” said Keogh. “It’s an exciting season ahead after being promoted to division one again.

"We've been a successful team over the past 10 years and I’m looking forward to more success with the club.”

Keogh missed much of the 2018 campaign with a finger injury, but he made an impact in all formats of the game in the 2019 season, and was named the club's one day player of the year at the club's end of season awards.

In the promotion-winning Specsavers County Championship Division campaign, Keogh scored two centuries and two 50s as he amassed 744 runs at an average of 33.82, while he also picked up 13 wickets with his spin bowling.

In the Royal London One Day Cup, Keogh scored a century and three 50s as he scored 359 runs at 44.88, while in the Vitality T20 Blast he topped the charts in the Steelbacks batting and bowling averages.

With the bat scored 177 runs at 35.4 with a strike-rate of 105.99, and he also claimed 10 wickets at 13, with an economy rate of 6.50 - which was only bettered by skipper and fellow spinner Josh Cobb.

Head coach David Ripley is very happy that Keogh will remain part of his squad.

“I’m really pleased for Rob, he’s made a contribution across all three forms with bat and ball this year," said Ripley.

"He’s showed he can score hundreds, he’s taken wickets and he’s a brilliant fielder so why wouldn’t you want Rob Keogh hanging around for another couple of years?"

Keogh has been with Northants since he was a teenager and is a product of the club’s junior pathway, and that development is something Ripley is proud of.

“He’s one of our own," said the head coach. "Rob is an academy graduate, and that’s always good news to look in a Northamptonshire side and see lads who’ve come through your academy.

"When you’ve got an all-rounder who can bat in your top order, that can really give you batting depth and we’re lucky that we’ve got that with Rob.”

In his career to date, Keogh has scored 3,607 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 29.80. He has a top score of 221, and has put together nine centuries and 10 half-centuries.

With the ball, he has taken 88 first-class wickets at 42.71.

His T20 record reads 525 runs at 21.87 with one half-century, and with the ball he has taken 16 wickets at 24.81 with an economy rate of 7.94.

In 50-over cricket, Keogh has notched up 1,272 runs at 32.61, with two centuries and 11 50s to his name, and he has also taken eight wickets with an economy rate of 5.53.