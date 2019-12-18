All-rounder Luke Procter signs new deal to keep him at Northants until 2022

Luke Procter has become the latest Northants player to commit his future to the club, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract extension.

The all-rounder will now be at the club until the end of the 2022 season, and joins the likes of Adam Rossington, Ben Sanderson, Alex Wakely, Rob Keogh and Ricardo Vasconcelos in penning new longer-term deals.

Procter joined Northants from Lancashire on loan in 2017, and made the switch a permanent one the following winter.

The 31-year-old was part of the Lancashire team that won County Championship Division One back in 2011, and after Northants' promotion to the top flight, head coach David Ripley is delighted to have secured his services for an extra two years.

“Luke’s been in division one before and had one of his best seasons there," said Ripley.

"I think he scored 900 odd runs batting at three for Lancashire, and it’ll be good for him to draw on that experience. He’s banked it, he’s been there and done a good job."

The County head coach also praised the player for his unselfish approach to the game, and his work ethic.

“I’m pleased for him, he’s a nice hard-working cricketer that doesn’t always get the limelight," said Ripley.

"He goes under the radar a bit, but in the dressing-room he’s very much regarded and respected for what he consistently gives the team.

“Luke’s a very versatile bowl when you need him, bat anywhere in the order, all-formats kind of player.

"He’s been chomping at the bit to get into the T20 side which he probably didn’t feature in as much as he’d have liked last year, but he’s really pushing for a place. While in the other two formats he’s really wedged in.”

Procter is delighted to have signed the new deal, and believes the team has the capability of competing in the top flight.

“I’m very excited to have signed a new deal and I’m looking forward to playing here for a few more years.” he said.

“We’ve obviously had a great season in red-ball cricket last summer and hopefully we can carry that on.

"We have the talent as a unit, we just need to be more consistent and a bit more ruthless next season, particularly when we’re on top of sides.”

In the 2019 promotion campaign, Procter claimed 17 wickets at 41 in 14 matches, while with the bat he scored 510 runs at 36.42, with a top score of 86 not out.