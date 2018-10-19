Lawes signs new two-year deal at Saints

England star Courtney Lawes has signed a new two-year deal at Saints.

It is a major boost for the black, green and gold, who will retain the lock's services until at least the summer of 2021.

Lawes had understandably attracted strong interest, especially from Sale Sharks, with his previous contract due to expire at the end of this season.

But he has opted to remain at the club at which he has spent his entire professional career.

The 29-year-old emerged from the Saints Academy and made his debut against Esher in National League One in October 2007.

He has gone on to play a total of 212 games for his club while earning 65 caps for England and making two Test appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

Lawes has won numerous trophies with Saints and he played a crucial role in the 2013/14 season when they claimed a sensational Premiership and Challenge Cup double.

And he is now hoping to make more good memories at the club he loves.

“Northampton is my only club and Franklin’s Gardens is home," Lawes said. "I was raised just down the road and the club has always meant an enormous amount to me.

“The environment Chris and the other coaches have been building over the past few months is incredibly positive and something I’m looking forward to continuing to be a part of.

“I’ve still got a lot to give to Saints and I’m excited to see what this squad can achieve together.”

Saints boss Boyd will be looking to build a team around Lawes in the months and years to come.

And Boyd said: "We are delighted that Courtney will play his rugby at Franklin’s Gardens for at least the next two seasons.

“The phrase ‘world class’ gets thrown around a lot in rugby but Courtney’s ability is nothing short of that.

“Saints have a proud history of producing and retaining home-grown talent in Northampton and Courtney is a prime example.

“Building and evolving the playing squad is a real focus for the club – we want to have a combination of talented youngsters together with world-class players, and Courtney’s contract extension is evidence of us beginning to implement that strategy.”