JUDO: Laing, Bott and Woch able to grab the gold for Northampton

A team from Northampton Judo Club (NJC) senior section came away with gold from a regional competition held in Thetford.

It attracted teams of black belts from across the region.

NJC’s winning team was made up of Dominic Laing (2nd Dan), Tom Bott (2nd Dan) and Mateusz (Matt) Woch (1st Dan).

Laing and Woch also entered the individual Newaza (groundwork) competition and came away with silver and bronze.

The club’s juniors also put in a top performance at a Midland area open tournament with Bella, Amy and Harry coming away with gold medals. Amy also won gold at the recent Littleport competition in March.

NJC’s coaching consultant, Brian Jacks, 10th Dan, ex-Olympian and European gold medallist, also visits the club regularly, and his next trip to the club will be on June 7.

Jacks will hold a masterclass for both senior and junior players. These sessions will be open to non-members who are welcome to attend.

The club is also very pleased with the recent influx of senior women players, and also a large number of girls attending the junior sessions.

The club is open on Monday and Thursday evenings at Carlsberg Sports and Social Club for separate junior and senior sessions, and beginners are always welcome.

Go to www.northamptonjudo.com for details.