Saints have today agreed a landmark sponsorship deal with paint manufacturer AFD Paints, which will see the club renamed 'Northampton Paints' from the start of the 2018/19 Aviva Premiership season.

AFD Paints products have been at the forefront of the UK paint market since 1911, offering unrivalled quality and reliability and have transformed the homes of thousands of customers across Northamptonshire and the rest of the UK.

The company, which has its UK headquarters just half a mile from Franklin’s Gardens, is also launching a new shade of black in honour of the partnership, to be named ‘Boyd Black’ after Paints’ incoming director of rugby Chris Boyd.

The three-year deal will see the Northampton-based paint manufacturer rename Paints’ playing colours ‘Boyd Black, Leaf Green and Gold’.

Commenting on the deal, Northampton Paints CEO Mark Darbon said: “Professional rugby clubs are facing increased financial pressures year-on-year and as a result are always looking at innovative ways of generating additional revenue.

“We are delighted to welcome AFD Paints to our roster of elite commercial partners in what we believe is the first renaming deal of its kind in UK rugby.

“I am sure many of our supporter-base may take some time to adjust to singing “Come On You Paints”, but will eventually understand the club’s decision and ultimately welcome the significant financial benefits that this deal will generate.”

As part of the new deal AFD Paints will receive a host of commercial rights including prominent shirt branding, in-stadia signage, access to match day tickets and hospitality.

AFD Paints will also provide the club with environmentally-friendly Leaf Green paint to transform the interior of the players’ changing rooms.

“We are delighted to have agreed this landmark sponsorship deal,” said Olaf Pirlo, chief marketing officer at AFD Paints, who has been a Paints season ticket holder for more than a decade.

“AFD Paints founder, Andrew Franklin-Dodds, played scrum-half for Paints from 1903 to 1908 and would be overwhelmed with pride to see his company’s name emblazoned on Paints famous playing shirt.

“We hope we can bring some extra colour to Franklin’s Gardens in what is set to be an exciting new era for the club.”

Paints shirt sponsor Toolstation are looking to stock a range of AFD products from masonry paint to wood varnishes in their next catalogue. To celebrate the new deal Toolstation are offering Paints supporters the chance to win £500 worth of prizes from Toolstation.

To enter all you have to do is answer the following question: Which Northampton Paints player played prop in this year’s 6 Nations U20’s Championship?

A: Ehren Painter

B: Fraser Dingwall

C: James Grayson

Email chron.sports@northantsnews.co.uk with a name, address and contact number to enter.