TOWCESTER PREVIEW: Cann Grant taste Towcester success again?

The excellent record of Gloucestershire trainer Grant Cann can help build foundations for a profitable night’s racing at Towcester on Monday evening when the action is due to get underway at 5.30pm.

Cann, a regular visitor to Towcester over the years, currently has only four horses in his string at Lower Hamswell near Bath, but thanks to the exploits of How’s My Friend and Cadeau Du Bresil has had four winners in Northamptonshire since October, a total bettered only by Nicky Henderson.

While How’s My Friend rattled up a Towcester hat-trick in six weeks from the beginning of February to mid-March, Cadeua Du Bresil sprang a 28/1 shock in a three runner maiden chase here on March 15, a day when Cann achieved a double, both horses ridden by Nick Scholfield.

On this occasion, Cann and his small team will be relying on the talents of the seven year-old Goosen Maverick in the 3m handicap chase.

Goosen Maverick, by Morozov, was a winner at Warwick at the end of November and after a short break, returned to the racecourse a fortnight ago at the same track, blowing away the cobwebs in the process.

Nicky Henderson enjoyed a treble at Towcester’s extra fixture last Sunday and could again be a man to follow here, especially in the bumper where entries have been made for both Jen’s Boy and Sleight Of Hand.

Similarly, the Dan Skelton team are also in red hot form and particular note should be made of his runner in the handicap hurdle as well as Bertimont in the handicap chase.

Skelton also has an interesting newcomer named Midnight Aurora by Midnight Legend in the opening mares’ maiden hurdle.

Paul Nicholls is a very infrequent visitor to Towcester but it might be worth considering the fact he has made three initial entries for the Star Sports Daily Specials Open Hunters’ Chase at 8pm, namely Unioniste, Port Melon and Vivaldi Collonges.

All of these come under the David Maxwell Racing banner.

Port Melon was a winner on his last start at Kempton a fortnight ago under Maxwell who also partnered Vivaldi Collonges to victory on his last outing. Like Unioniste, he has been a top class performer under Rules in the past. Unioniste was seventh to Balnaslow in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase at Aintree in April.

Following Monday night, the last meeting at Towcester until October is also a Monday card, on May 21. This is an afternoon fixture.