Horne gave Saints extra motivation in win at Welford Road

Chris Boyd says Saints had extra motivation for Friday night's match at Welford Road because they failed to perform in the Rob Horne testimonial at Twickenham in October.

Boyd's men were beaten 23-15 on that disappointing day at English rugby HQ as Leicester Tigers took the Gallagher Premiership spoils.

But Saints put things right on Friday as they defeated Tigers 29-15.

It was their first visit to Welford Road since Horne suffered a career-ending injury at the ground last April.

And Boyd said: “We set up the Rob Horne match against Leicester at Twickenham and we were terribly disappointed with the way we played.

“We disrespected that occasion. This fixture last season was when Rob had his career-ending injury, so there was a little extra bird on the shoulder this time for him.

“It feels good to right that wrong, there was certainly some extra motivation to do that.

“I really enjoyed the Saints supporters singing there at the end and it certainly struck me how much passion there was in that.

“It feels magnificent to perform for them; when you’ve been coaching long enough you know you’ve got to enjoy these moments.”