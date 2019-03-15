Harrison returns as Saints square up to Saracens in sold-out cup final

Teimana Harrison will make his return from injury when he starts for Saints against Saracens in Sunday's sold-out Premiership Rugby Cup final at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3pm).

Harrison is back in the No.8 shirt after recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him off inside the first 10 minutes of the semi-final success against Newcastle Falcons on February 9.

Saints have made four changes to the starting 15 from last Saturday's 26-24 Gallagher Premiership defeat to Bristol Bears.

Harrison replaces Mitch Eadie, while Alex Waller, who scored the winning try in Saints' Premiership final win against Saracens in 2014, will captain the side after replacing Francois van Wyk at loosehead.

Luther Burrell takes the place of Rory Hutchinson at centre, while Alex Mitchell comes in for Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

Van Wyk, Hutchinson and Reinach are all among the replacements, along with Ben Franks, who takes the place of Jamal Ford-Robinson on the bench.

Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Burrell, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller (c), Marshall, Hill; Moon, Ratuniyarawa; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Craig, Gibson, Reinach, Hutchinson, Collins.