GOLF: Charlie claims another big title at Coventry competition

Northants County’s Charlie Salter added another trophy to his collection as he won the 2018 Midland Boys Amateur Championship by five strokes at Coventry GC.

The 18-year-old, who won the Northamptonshire Boys crown this season as well as the County Men’s title last year, bagged 10 birdies in scores of 72 and 69 to finish as the only competitor under par.

Luis Witherall (Northants County) grabbed a share of eighth place, while fellow Northamptonshire golfers Corey Neville, Joseph Quinn, Max Hayward, Harry Oddy and Ben Lavender also took part.

Abraham Trophy

Northamptonshire will have four girl golfers in a field of just 20 competing over 18 holes in the final of the prestigious Abraham Trophy at Lyme Regis GC on August 6th.

In a competition to identify the England’s most improved girl golfer, on the basis of handicap reduction, county girls champion Ashleigh Critchley will be joined by Kettering club-mate Gracie Murray, Peterborough Milton’s Emily Horsted and Northampton’s Leah Ribano.

Anglian League

Northamptonshire men’s first team recorded a rare away victory to Lincolnshire as a 7½-4½ success at Gainsborough GC made it two wins in three outings to maintain their chances of clinching the 2018 Anglian League.

A foursomes half from Michael Farr and Tom Forster, plus narrow pairs wins from Luis Witherall and Charlie Salter and the last duo of Jamie Milligan and Liam McNeela, gave the county a slender lead going into the afternoon singles.

Salter and Forster claimed the scalps of two of Lincolnshire’s better players early on to extend the advantage, before further wins from Witherall and Mike Chambers, plus a couple of halves, capped a magnificent day.

The County second team were left frustrated for the third time this season as they lost by a single point in the reverse fixture at Kingsthorpe.

Despite some encouraging performances, including a fantastic fightback victory for Owen Watts and Mark Bazeley in the morning and solid debut from Tiger Adams, the visitors did just enough to snatch victory in a series of close singles ties.

NGL Junior League

Group A

Kettering B were involved in a thrilling home contest with Northants County A as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

With Hattie Billson (County) and Ben Atherton (Kettering) taking the last two points with holes to spare, the team result came down to the other two games – both of which went the distance.

Luis Witherall gave the visitors the advantage with a narrow success against Ed Keech in the opener, but Sam Underwood responded for Kettering by winning the 18th hole against Corey Neville to grab s share of the spoils.

Mark and Robert help turn the tide

Northampton maintained their unbeaten NGL Handicap League Group A record with a third victory in four outings on the back of a 20-1 home display against Rushden.

Although the away side grabbed a narrow win in the opener, Northampton’s Mark Shelswell and Robert Smith quickly seized the initiative with a five-hole success in game two, before four more convincing victories completed the scoring.

Group B

Collingtree Park’s title defence is still going perfectly as they defeated Silverstone 13-5 at home to make it five wins out of five this year.

The hosts did most of their best work early on as they won the first tie by a single hole, Andrew Dennis and Jensen Parfitt clinched game two by five holes, before Tom Low and Samish Patel romped to a seven-hole success in the fourth match.

Silverstone showed some fight by clinching the last game by four holes.

Group D

Hellidon Lakes moved into pole position ahead of Kingsthorpe on points difference after an edgy 10-6 home victory against fellow contenders Kettering.

With the away side surging into a six-hole lead after just two games, Hellidon needed to use all their local knowledge to turn it around as Len Edwards and Ryan Welsh completed the fight back by winning the last match by three holes.

Priors Hall secured their first victory of the campaign as they defeated an under-strength Farthingstone side at home by the scoreline 8-6.

With the opening three ties being halved and the six-hole wins for either team in games four and five being cancelled out, the Corby club snatched the honours thanks to a two-hole success for Jason Ford and David Hughes.

NGL Scratch League

Division Three

Daventry made an impressive start to their campaign as they defeated Whittlebury Park 6½-1½ at home, thanks to wins from Nathon Freezer, Matthew Simmonds, Chris Balic, Dave Musker, Chris Eveleigh and Daniel Haynes.

NGL Ladies Cecil Leitch

Group B

Peterborough Milton missed an opportunity to go clear at the top of the standings after losing 5-2 at Rushden GC.

Although Gill Preston and LJ Gill grabbed two of the opening three ties for the visitors, Rushden held sway in the other five games as they moved to within one point of the leading trio of Oundle, Milton and Cold Ashby.

Kingsthorpe are able to show their class

Champions Kingsthorpe produced their best NGL Intermediate League

performance of the year as they defeated Cold Ashby 5½-2½ thanks to big wins from Simon Kerr, Ian Townsend, Leigh Woodward, Kieron McCrystal and Gary Hardy.

Collingtree needed to call on all their battling spirit against Northampton, who were involved in a tense 4-4 draw with Cold Ashby a week earlier, as they edged a tight contest by a single point.

Wins from Kevin Parfitt, Conor Rosling, Ray Connolly and a half from Jensen Parfitt meant Andy Castell’s one-hole success in the last game secured the victory.

Wellingborough trio Richard Munns, Duncan Cornish and Tim Veal all recorded wins on the 18th hole as the team held their nerve to beat Overstone Park 5½-2½ the previous weekend.

Adam Perry and Thomas Cheevers were also successful for Wellingborough, while game five of the contest was halved.

Overstone’s two wins came courtesy of Phil Gardner and Ian Kennedy.