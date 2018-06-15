Former Saints boss Mallinder secures new job

Jim Mallinder's first job since leaving Saints will come with England Rugby as he joins the Rugby Football Union as a pathway performance coach.

Mallinder spent more than 10 years at Franklin's Gardens before being dismissed as director of rugby in December following a run of nine defeats in 10 games.

He was initially replaced by Australian technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney, who signed on a deal until the end of last season.

Saints have appointed Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd as Mallinder's permanent successor, with Boyd officially joining the club this summer.

And Mallinder will now focus on his new role as he returns to the England set up, having previously held a position with the national academy at the RFU and coached the England Saxons between 2006 and 2007.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join England Rugby and to work in the pathway helping guide the future stars of the game," said Mallinder, who steered Saints to their first Premiership title in 2014.

“It’s great to be returning to the RFU having held previous roles both in the pathway and with the Saxons.

“I’m a supporter of emerging talent and I’ve always tried to help develop young English players with their progression into senior rugby.

"I hope to continue that in my new role in the England pathway.”

The RFU recently parted company with popular pathway coaches John Fletcher and Peter Walton, and Mallinder, who won two England caps, will help to fill that void.

"I’d like to pay tribute to the huge role John Fletcher and Peter Walton have played in the development of many of our leading England internationals, and to their innovative and passionate commitment to finding and coaching young players at every level," said head of international player development Dean Ryan.

"Fletch and Walts have first-class reputations within the game, and I know they will both go on to new exciting roles outside the RFU. They leave with our very best wishes.

"I would like to thank them for their very significant contribution to English Rugby, and wish them all the very best for their next chapter."