YOUR VIEW: Cobblers fans have their say on Town's charge, Keith Curle, style of play, revised expectations and beating FGR

What do you make of Cobblers' charge up the League Two table? Have your expectations changed this season? How happy are you with Keith Curle and the style of football?

Cobblers fans have their say after Saturday's victory over Forest Green Rovers. Here are some of the comments to @James_ChronNTFC on Twitter...

@StewLucas

"Rode out luck but grinding out wins like today when last season we would have folded. Can finish in top 3 if we keep players fit and free of suspension. Changing my opinion now he as stopped tinkering, plays a settled team and to our strengths"

@Nails94

"To my untrained eye we seem to be playing a lot more on the front foot and it’s much more entertaining so as long as that keeps up I’m happy. Reckon playoffs currently but with a couple decent additions (more pace up top) in Jan who knows"

@naggerpagger

"Thought we played well first half, second half we couldn’t keep hold of the ball but the whole team defended well. As for Curle all I want is a winning team and he’s certainly creating that mentality. If we carry on like this top 7 minimum we should finish. I quite enjoy watching us at the moment. Winning helps with that. Most of the time we can see what he’s trying to do and recently it’s worked especially today."

@davidkn85

"Hard earned win. Very satisfying.. We could go up but feel we need another option up top and another CB.(If we keep loaning J.Williams out) Opinion not changed on KC. Never been a fan but based on current form and performances I cant complain"

@Marvo5Marvo

·"Well, we'll go up, anything less would be a failure. Would accept via the play-offs. The standard is especially poor this year and there are no "big teams". Our big chance."

@Loakey19

"Managed to defend a slim lead with a poor ref. Playoffs pushing Automatics, I thought about looking elsewhere after going to Scunthorpe, but he has instilled a mentality, although this can be to fans frustration but a win is win, the reaction from Exeter shows we can bounce back."

@aboyer_18

"If we can either sign a proven goal scorer or have one of our strikers become one again, and we don’t let go too many players in January, I genuinely think we can finish in the top 3."

@Decerz_DD

"Doesn’t matter how we win as long as we win, rode are luck at times but deserved that after the dropped points in the Oldham/Crawley games.There’s no better manager that knows this division as KC, playoffs at an absolute minimum but no reason why we can’t challenge automatically"

@angrybeaver1982

"We look solid and horrible to play. I didn’t like Keith Curle and still aren’t a massive fan, however, I like what he is doing. For me we look miles better with Paul Anderson on the pitch than without and a new contract is the priority. We need a sub centre back and a poacher. And I think 3rd is possible."

@phil_garlick

"No reason we can't be in the promotion mix. Squad depth is important in the second half of the season. The Claret Wall at the back is looking impenetrable but if we lose 1 of the 3 CBs it could leave us exposed."

@whipitnickeh

"KC makes it hard for teams to play against us, i like that. I genuinely think we can finish top 3 if we make a few good signings in January. Brilliant defending today, and really loved the passion the players showed at the end. Swindon + Exeter finish above us though i reckon. The style of play is not too bad... some good stuff played, definitely can see the quality there. do love a good set piece which helps"

@dodcobbler

"Good ‘keeper, good centre-backs, but need full backs to stop the constant threat of opposing wingers. Usually over-run in midfield which causes problems at the back. Forwards not given much support, but then can’t convert. Formation wrong, subs appear irrational."

@marcorobbo

"Rode our luck a few times but fought to the end, the back 3 won pretty much every ball in our box. Was never a fan of KC but my opinion has certainly changed in the last 4/5 weeks. I think the play offs is realistic with the system we play we will always give away chances"

@ash_fitzhugh

"Overrun in midfield for the 2nd week running. I feel Lines is a really good player but in tough battling games it doesn't suit his style . The two Macs and Watson in the middle will work better. Oliver gives his all but needs some some to feed off his headers. Top 3 a must."

@WelshCobbler

"Great win, although rode our luck a lot. Need to take chances. Think Curle is turning it around, but still think he's a little too re-active with subs than pro-active! We can get top 3 if mccormack stays fit and we haven't got Anderson in our starting XI, bloke works hard, that's it"