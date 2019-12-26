Young striker joins Kettering on loan

Cobblers youngster Michael Harding is to join Kettering Town on a temporary work experience basis.

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Cobblers against Portsmouth earlier in the month, will join the Poppies on January 1.

Harding becomes the second young player from Northampton to sign up with Kettering to gain experience on a short-term basis, with defender Jay Williams currently on loan with Paul Cox's side.

Williams could be involved for Kettering when they host Brackley Town on Boxing Day having now served his suspension for a red card. The Poppies are currently 19th in the National League North.