Young defender Williams heads out on loan

Cobblers defender Jay Williams has joined National League North outfit Kettering Town on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old, a product of Northampton's academy, enjoyed a breakthrough year last season when he made 14 appearances for the first-team.

Williams has played a further two games for the Cobblers this year but manager Keith Curle feels a spell of first-team football elsewhere will aid his development.

"As is the case with all of our young players, Jay has an individual development plan," he said.

"We think he will benefit from a spell out playing first team football against experienced players, week in and week out.

"We wish him well at Kettering, we will monitor his progress and we are sure will do him good."

Williams goes straight into the squad for Kettering's game against Hereford on Saturday.