Young Cobblers thrash rivals Posh to move top of the table

Cobblers U18s moved to the top of the table in impressive fashion after they thrashed rivals Peterborough United 5-1 at Moulton College on Saturday.

Michael Harding, Ethan Johnston and Haydn Price were all in the goals as Northampton jumped to the EFL Youth Alliance summit.

"It was a very disciplined performance from the boys," said U18s coach Jon Brady.

"We worked hard on our tactics throughout the week and it was good to see us take that into the game. Steve Morison has hit the ground running and has had a real input.

"Peterborough started the game above us but this result has taken us top and at times we really put them to the sword. It was a great strike from Michael, similar to Scott Pollock's in the week and there were a couple of own goals.

"There was a lot of rain about but generally conditions weren't too bad and Peterborough agreed to play the game on the astroturf which we thank them for."