Yeovil Town's relegation woes of no concern to Cobblers defender Turnbull

Jordan Turnbull is not concerned about the plight of Yeovil Town as they head to the PTS Academy Stadium to face the Cobblers on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Glovers are without a win since March 2 and are in dire relegation trouble.

They currently sit second bottom in the Sky Bet League One table, two points adrift of third-from-bottom Macclesfield Town, with just two matches of the season remaining.

The Somerset side are without a win in nine matches, a run that has seen them lose seven times, and desperately need three points to help in their fight for Football League survival.

It's a nightmare situation for Yeovil, who could be relegated this weekend if they lose and Macclesfield win.

By contrast, the Cobblers go into what is their final home match of the campaign safely tucked away in mid-table safety, with seemingly nothing to play for.

Turnbull though, insists that he and his team-mates will be determined to maintain and impressive home run that has seen them lose just twice at the PTS Academy Stadium since October.

"It's not about who we can send down and who we can keep up, it's about producing performances for ourselves and the fans," said Turnbull, when asked about the possibility of relegating Yeovil this weekend.

"We want to build a bit of momentum going into the summer and the transfer window, because it's about putting yourself in the manager's good books.

"We need to go out there on Saturday and hopefully we can put in a good performance and get the three points at home."

Turnbull has been one of the Cobblers better players this season, whether that be at the heart of defence or in the centre of midfield, and the former Coventry City man admits he just wants to play, wherever he is asked to.

"I'm happy to be playing every game, whatever position and wherever I get asked to play in. I'm enjoying it and I'm enjoying my football," he said.

"The team are playing well and I hope I can help win matches.

"I'm already really looking forward to next season. I think overall this season has been disappointing but it's important to build a bit of momentum with the players that are here."