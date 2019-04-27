Yeovil Town relegated at the PTS as Cobblers stage second-half fightback

Cobblers relegated Yeovil Town to non-League when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the PTS in their final home game of the season on Saturday.

Yeovil arrived at Sixfields without a win in nine games - losing 13 of their past 17 games - and having not won on the road since October, but they were in dreamland just 25 minutes in.

Yeovil's players celebrate after their opening goal

Tristan Abrahams' penalty and a cool finish from Jake Gray steered them into a 2-0 lead against the terribly out-of-sorts Cobblers, however a comical own goal gave Town impetus at the start of the second-half.

Daniel Powell then scored an equaliser just shy of the hour-mark and with Yeovil unable to find a winner in the remaining time - despite piling men forward - victory for Macclesfield at port Vale confirmed their relegation to the National League.

The draw, incredibly Town's 19th of the season, was a disappointing way for Cobblers to round out their home campaign although it changed little in the grand scheme of things and they remain on course to finish 15th in League Two.

Keith Curle made three changes to his team as George Cox, Dean Bowditch and Joe Powell replaced David Buchanan, Shay Facey and Scott Pollock.

Gray slammed an early shot into the side-netting for Yeovil while Sam Foley's inviting cross was just begging for a touch from either Andy Williams or Daniel Powell.

David Cornell was quick off his line to beat away from the feet of Abrahams and then opposite number Nathan Baxter flicked Williams' volley around the post.

But it was the visitors who struck in contentious circumstances on 18 minutes. Joe Powell was adjudged to have hauled down Omar Sowunmi from a long throw and Abrahams calmly converted the spot-kick, sending Cornell the wrong way.

It got worse for the Cobblers seven minutes later when more static defending, from another long throw, saw Courtney Duffus slip in Gray and he coolly lifted over the onrushing Cornell to hand the struggling Glovers a 2-0 lead.

Daniel Powell and Williams went close in quick succession for the Cobblers but Yeovil had hardly shut up shop with Gray's fine finish ruled out for a tight offside call and Duffus volleying just wide.

The half-time whistle was met with boos from dissatisfied home supporters but they were off their seats celebrating just four minutes into the second period.

Town's lifeline was handed to them in comical fashion when Sowunmi, under no pressure and with the ball heading for the hands of goalkeeper Baxter, inexplicably headed Williams' harmless cross into his own net.

And eight minutes later Yeovil were again the architects of their own downfall as Cobblers drew level. Joe Powell pinched back possession and had all the time in the world to slip in namesake Daniel, who slotted home his third goal in five games.

Williams fired into the side-netting and Joe Powell dragged wide for a Northampton team playing with fresh energy and impetus following their ragged first-half display.

Things turned from bad to worse for Yeovil when news filtered through of goals for relegation rivals Macclesfield and Notts County, which meant the men from the west country were heading for non-League if they could not find another goal.

That, inevitably, promoted them send forward more and more men and the game became increasingly frantic in the final 10 or so minutes.

Alex Fisher really should have saved Yeovil for another week but he scooped over from two yards out and with Cornell producing an excellent save to thwart Yoann Arquin's stinging volley in stoppage-time, the full-time whistle confirmed the away side's fate as Town drew for the 19th time this season.

Match facts

Cobblers: Cornell, Goode, Pierre (c), Turnbull, Hoskins, Cox (McWilliams 62), Foley, Bowditch (Bridge 72), J Powell, D Powell, A Williams

Subs not used: Coddington, Buchanan, Elsnik, O'Toole, Morias

Yeovil: Baxter, Mugabi, Sowunmi (c), Worthington, Gray (Fisher 84), Duffus (Arquin 75), Abrahams (Zoko 70), Pattison, D'Almeida, James, Dobre

Subs not used: Nelson, Rogers, Ojo, Seager

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 4,908

Yeovil fans: 317