X-ray reveals no break for striker Smith

An X-ray has revealed striker Harry Smith did not suffer a broken ankle during the closing stages of Cobblers' Boxing Day clash at Crawley Town.

The 24-year-old received treatment for nearly 10 minutes and was tended to by physios from both clubs at the Broadfield Stadium after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

He was then taken straight to hospital and manager Keith Curle feared the worst, but it has since been confirmed by an X-ray that Smith did not break his ankle.

The striker will now see a specialist in the coming days for further assessment on the injury.

Smith was the second Cobblers player to be stretchered off at Crawley after Shaun McWilliams sustained a serious knee injury just minutes earlier.

After full-time, goalkeeper Steve Arnold spoke to the media and sent his best wishes to both players.

"First and foremost I think the injuries summed up our afternoon," he said. "Shauny came into the dressing room afterwards with a brace on his knee so that doesn't look great.

"As for Smudge, he's already on his way off to hospital. I'm not too sure what the injury was but it looked serious, really serious, and it's obviously more important than the football."