Wing-back role is not a problem for Adams

Club captain Nicky Adams says he's relishing the extra defensive responsibility of playing at wing-back for the Cobblers this season.

Adams played much further forward when he was last at the Cobblers, during the 2015/16 title-winning campaign, but has reinvented himself since.

He played at wing-back when helping Bury to promotion last year and returned to the role when Keith Curle switched to 3-5-2 earlier in the season.

It hasn't stopped him from racking up the assists though, and he's now on 10 in all competitions, the latest coming against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

"I had to do quite a bit of defending on Saturday but I don't mind that," said Adams. "I played wing-back last season and it's nothing new to me.

"I enjoy the role and I see it as a challenge for myself. The lads behind me have been great - Dai (Cornell) in goal and the three lads at the back have been superb.

"We knew the game was going to be tough because Forest Green are a good side and have a lot of attacking players so we had to be solid.

"But we had a gameplan and we stuck to it. At the start of the game it was end-to-end and both teams could have scored a few goals early on but it was a massive goal for us just before half-time.

"In the second-half we were solid as a team against a really good side."

The win kept Town inside the play-off positions as we head towards the Christmas period, which starts at 18th-placed and currently managerless Mansfield Town on Saturday.

"There's no easy games in this league," Adams warned. "We've got two tough away games and we've got to go into both of them thinking we're playing against top of the league - that's the mentality we need to have.

"Then we have a couple of games at home over Christmas and that's exciting for everyone, but we just want to be in the mix and keep doing what we're doing."

