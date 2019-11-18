Williams says there's 'no limit' to Cobblers' potential - and the stats back him up

Striker Andy Williams believes there is 'no limit' to Cobblers' potential this season after their fine form continued with a 4-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Northampton have now won five of their last six games - conceding just three goals in the process - and are on a run of three successive victories on home soil.

And it would have been six wins from six had they held out for another few minutes against Oldham Athletic two weeks ago.

But Cobblers' recent record is still good enough to occupy top spot in the League Two form table, ahead of Swindon Town and Bradford City on goal difference.

Not only that but no team across the entire EFL has spent more time in the lead than Keith Curle's side (736) this season, almost 100 minutes clear of next best, League One high-flyers Ipswich Town (645).

Cobblers are also fourth for goals scored in League Two with 26 from 18 games, one behind Crewe and Cheltenham and another four adrift of laders Swindon.

"I don't think there's any limit to our team," said Williams. "We're a match for any team in this league and we saw that on Saturday because Crewe are one of the better sides in the league but we've rolled them over 4-1.

"But it's important now we don't get complacent and we keep our foot on the gas.

"We're up in the play-off area which is where we want to be but there's no limit to where we can go."

Cobblers were slow out of the blocks this season but they look to be finding their mojo as we approach the traditionally busy festive period.

"It takes a bit of time to gel when new lads come together but now I feel like it's really coming together and we all know what the gaffer wants," Williams added.

"We're really starting to put in performances where we're in every game and at the moment we're winning the majority of them and hopefully that'll continue."

Asked what's changed, Williams added: "I don't want to give too much away! It changes from week to week but the gaffer sets out a gameplan and we're sticking to it a lot more than what we might have done before.

"We're making sure we carrying out what he wants when we go out on the pitch and I think we're a handful for any team in this division."