Williams discusses THAT miss and his relief at quickly making amends against Swindon

Andy Williams can now share a smile as he recollects one of the more unfortunate moments of his career.

Going viral on social media is rarely a good thing and Williams discovered that to his cost after his miss-of-the-season contender against Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

It likely cost the Cobblers three important points but three days later the striker enjoyed the last laugh when he atoned for that error in the best way possible.

Town, in need of a win, were 67 minutes into a resilient, disciplined performance at table-topping Swindon Town when the ball dropped to Williams’ feet just inside the penalty box.

He looked suspiciously offside – as video footage later confirmed – but the flag stayed down and whilst it was a far harder chance than the one he squandered on Saturday, Williams was not about to make the same mistake again, lashing home via the bar.

“There was obviously a bit of doubt as to whether I was onside,” said the 33-year-old. “I’ve watched it back and I’m not sure it’s as obvious as some are making out!

“I didn’t quite realise how wide I was so I knew I had to put my foot through it and thankfully this time it went in!

“I knew where the goal was but there wasn’t much to aim at so I just hit it as hard as I could and managed to get it over the top of the goalkeeper.

“It’s nice feeling to get off the mark, especially on my first start of the season, and more importantly give the lads three points – I think we deserved it.”

Williams’ goal turned out to be the only one of the game as Town defended superbly in limiting Swindon to few clear chances en route to their first win of the season.

In some ways, the most impressive part of their performance came in the period after Williams’ goal.

The Robins, desperate to put right a perceived injustice, threw everything at their visitors but Cobblers managed the game well to stand firm.

In truth, Swindon’s expected onslaught never materialised, and for Williams, the sound of the full-time whistle completed an instant turnaround from villain to hero.

Now, he can reflect on Saturday’ miss with a wry smile.

“I watched it back and it didn’t make for good viewing!," he admitted. "It’s frustrating but at the time I felt I coped with it well.

“I had a couple of more chances in the game afterwards so I felt I stayed positive and unfortunately the keeper pulled off a couple of saves to stop me sparing my blushes at the time.

“It was nice to put it right on Tuesday and hopefully in a few weeks, when I’ve got a few more goals, the lads will have forgotten about it!"

Yet to start a league game this season, many may have expected Williams to return to the bench against Swindon, particularly after what happened, but Curle had faith in his striker.

"As a striker you miss chances and that's unfortunately the way it is," Williams continued. "You're always in the limelight to get the glory when you score but you also miss them as well.

"I wasn't bothered about my confidence. I don't think that was an issue because I feel I've played well when I've got on the pitch - I was glad the gaffer backed me and hopefully I've rewarded him!"

Williams may have laid a few ghosts to rest by scoring at Swindon but it might take his team-mates a little longer to forget his earlier miss.

Nicky Adams added: "I want to say I'm buzzing for Willo because he would have taken a lot of stick after Saturday, especially off me!

"I told him after the game but I also told him he's a top player and to keep doing what he's doing because he'll score goals - the reward he got on Tuesday he deserved because he worked so hard.

"He's gone from Christmas bloopers to the hero at Swindon - and that's football!"